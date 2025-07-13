4 Smart Places to Invest in July 2025

The start of July marks the halfway point of the year, making it a great time to check in on your financial goals and adjust your strategy.

Whether you're investing for retirement or just trying to grow your money faster, the right mix of accounts and investments can help. Here are four smart options to consider right now.

1. Roth IRA: Lock in tax-free growth

A Roth IRA is not an investment, but an investment account -- and it's one of the most powerful tools for retirement saving. Any investments held in a Roth IRA will grow free of capital gains tax or dividend tax.

Once you reach age 59 1/2, you can withdraw your money without paying taxes, a big win if you expect your tax rate to be higher later.

Roth IRAs also offer flexibility -- you can withdraw your original contributions at any time without taxes or penalties. That makes it a useful option for younger investors or anyone who wants a backup plan before retirement.

The 2025 Roth IRA contribution limit is $7,000, or $8,000 if you're 50 or older. You can only contribute to a Roth IRA if your income is below certain limits, so you'll want to check if you qualify. But if you do, it's a great place for your retirement savings.

2. Taxable brokerage account: Full control at a low cost

If you want to invest on your own terms, a taxable brokerage account gives you maximum flexibility. Although you won't enjoy the tax breaks of an IRA, you can invest with no income or contribution limits.

Taxable brokerage accounts are a great option if: