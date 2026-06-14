5 Ways to Invest $1,000 Right Now

Let's be honest, a thousand dollars isn't life-changing money on its own -- but where you put it can make a difference.

Whether you're just starting to invest or looking to diversify what you already have, $1,000 can get you meaningful exposure to the stock market. It can also help you earn a few bucks with a high-APY savings account, or start chipping away at high-interest debt.

Here are five smart places to invest $1,000 today.

1. Pay off high-interest debt

This one isn't technically "investing" -- but if you think about it, it's pretty much the highest guaranteed return you can get.

If you're carrying a balance on a credit card with a 20% APR, paying that down is the equivalent of earning 20% on your money. That's a return that you won't reliably find in the stock market. It also frees you up to do more with your money down the line (like the other items on this list). That's a process worth starting.

A top balance transfer credit card can give you nearly two years to pay down your balance interest-free.

2. Put it in a high-yield savings account

If you don't have an emergency fund of three to six months of expenses saved up, your $1,000 should probably go here next.

Right now, high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) at online banks are offering returns of around 4.00% APY. That's about 10 times the national average -- on $1,000, you're earning an easy $40 a year. And just like a standard savings account, your money stays totally accessible.

It's not glamorous, but building an emergency fund is probably the right first step to take once you're out of debt. And an HYSA is the perfect place to stash it.

Want to start earning today? See our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available now.

3. Lock in a CD rate

If you've got your emergency fund covered and want a guaranteed return without stock market exposure, a certificate of deposit (CD) is worth a look.

CDs from online banks are offering similar rates to HYSAs -- as high as 4.00% APY. The difference here is that with a CD, you're locking in your money for a set period of time in exchange for a guaranteed return. Your CD rate can't drop out of nowhere like your HYSA rate can.

If you've got $1,000 you won't need for a defined stretch of time, a CD is a safe, easy way to put it to work.

4. Make a Roth IRA contribution

Want to save for retirement? The 2026 contribution limit for a Roth IRA is $7,500 ($8,600 if you're age 50 or older), so $1,000 can get you started.

The appeal of a Roth IRA: Contributions are made with after-tax money, and qualified withdrawals in retirement are tax-free. For people in the early-to-middle stages of their career, that tax-free growth over decades can be worth a lot.

Again, investing $1,000 won't make you rich here -- but it's a solid first step.

5. Buy an index fund

If you want another way to grow your money long-term, putting $1,000 into a total market or S&P 500 index fund is about as straightforward as it gets.

With index funds, you're buying a small slice of hundreds of companies at once -- and the long-term track record of the U.S. stock market is hard to argue with. Plus, low expense ratios -- often under 0.05% at major brokerages -- mean almost none of that $1,000 gets eaten by fees.

This one is investing on easy mode. Just set up automatic contributions and you can pretty much forget about it.

Want to get started now? Open one of our favorite brokerage accounts to invest in index funds and more today.