Americans Say They Need $1.46 Million to Retire -- Here's What It Actually Buys You

According to Northwestern Mutual's 2026 Planning & Progress Study, Americans believe they need $1.46 million to retire comfortably -- $200,000 more than last year.

If we apply the 4% rule, a nest egg that size would generate about $4,800 per month in retirement income.

In parts of the country, that's a comfortable retirement. In others, it may not even cover housing expenses.

What $1.46 million generates in retirement income

The "magic number" of $1.46 million is an average -- some survey respondents said they'd need more, others less, depending on their individual circumstances and retirement goals.

To break this down into retirement income, we'll apply the 4% rule. This is a basic guideline suggesting you can withdraw 4% of your savings in year one (then adjust for inflation annually) without running out of money over a 30-year retirement.

Applied to $1.46 million, here's what that breaks down to: