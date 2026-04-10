Americans Say They Need $1.46 Million to Retire -- Here's What It Actually Buys You
According to Northwestern Mutual's 2026 Planning & Progress Study, Americans believe they need $1.46 million to retire comfortably -- $200,000 more than last year.
If we apply the 4% rule, a nest egg that size would generate about $4,800 per month in retirement income.
In parts of the country, that's a comfortable retirement. In others, it may not even cover housing expenses.
What $1.46 million generates in retirement income
The "magic number" of $1.46 million is an average -- some survey respondents said they'd need more, others less, depending on their individual circumstances and retirement goals.
To break this down into retirement income, we'll apply the 4% rule. This is a basic guideline suggesting you can withdraw 4% of your savings in year one (then adjust for inflation annually) without running out of money over a 30-year retirement.
Applied to $1.46 million, here's what that breaks down to:
|Retirement Savings
|Annual Income (4% Rule)
|Monthly Income
|$1,460,000
|$58,400
|$4,867
That might sound like a lot. But whether it's enough to comfortably retire depends heavily on your ZIP code.
Can you live on $4,800 a month?
In lower cost-of-living states like Mississippi, Arkansas, or West Virginia, $4,867 per month stretches further. Housing, groceries, and everyday expenses tend to consume a smaller share of that budget.
In mid-tier cities like Columbus, Albuquerque, or Kansas City, you could retire in reasonable shape, especially if you own your home outright.
But in high cost-of-living metros and coastal cities -- Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Honolulu -- that same $4,867 can get eaten up quickly.
Keep in mind, for most people, a retirement portfolio isn't the only income source. Social Security adds a meaningful monthly check for most retirees. Some people have pensions. Others plan to work part time, draw rental income, or rely on a spouse's benefits. All of that changes what your portfolio actually needs to carry.
Building that portfolio starts with the right accounts. See our picks for the best IRAs of 2026.
Our Foolish take
The $1.46 million figure is a useful benchmark, but it's just a national average. What matters more is figuring out your specific "magic number" -- based on where you'll live, what you'll spend, when you'll claim Social Security, and how long you realistically expect to be retired.
A good savings rule of thumb is to invest at least 15% of your income toward retirement if possible. Tax-advantaged accounts -- 401(k)s, IRAs, and Roth IRAs -- are great places to start, and if your employer offers a 401(k) match, capturing the full match is the first move. If you're 50 or older, catch-up contributions let you put away an extra $8,000 in your 401(k) and an extra $1,100 in an IRA -- use them.
The right brokerage account makes all of this easier. Check out Motley Fool Money's picks for the best brokers for retirement investing in 2026.
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