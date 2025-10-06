Are CDs Really a Good Investment? Here's the Truth

Certificates of deposit (CDs) have been really hot the past few years -- mostly because rates have been unusually high. Some are still offering north of 4.00% APY, which feels like free money when you compare it to your basic savings account.

So, are CDs a good investment?

The short answer is: sometimes. They're amazing for some short-term financial goals, but fall very short for others.

Why I don't use CDs (and what I do instead)

I don't personally own any CDs right now. I'm less focused on guaranteed returns and more interested in building long-term wealth.

So most of my money is in the stock market -- index funds, to be specific.

Yes, the stock market has risk. It goes up and down, and nobody can predict where the market will be at an exact date in the future. But I've got time on my side, and historically, those ups have outpaced just about everything else.

The S&P 500 has averaged around a 10% annual return over the past ~70 years. Even with crashes, corrections, and bear markets along the way. That long-term compounding really adds up.

Meanwhile, some of the highest CD rates in recent history have hit around 5.00% APY -- but that's well above the normal. A more realistic long-term average might be around 3.00% (but even that might be somewhat generous).

The gap between earning 3% and 10% might not seem like much. But over time that gap becomes a canyon.

The cost of playing it safe long term

Let's say you've got $20,000 and a 30-year timeline. Here's the difference between investing in the stock market with a 10% annual return, vs. a series of CDs that pay you 3% per year.