Are CDs Really a Good Investment? Here's the Truth
Certificates of deposit (CDs) have been really hot the past few years -- mostly because rates have been unusually high. Some are still offering north of 4.00% APY, which feels like free money when you compare it to your basic savings account.
So, are CDs a good investment?
The short answer is: sometimes. They're amazing for some short-term financial goals, but fall very short for others.
Why I don't use CDs (and what I do instead)
I don't personally own any CDs right now. I'm less focused on guaranteed returns and more interested in building long-term wealth.
So most of my money is in the stock market -- index funds, to be specific.
Yes, the stock market has risk. It goes up and down, and nobody can predict where the market will be at an exact date in the future. But I've got time on my side, and historically, those ups have outpaced just about everything else.
The S&P 500 has averaged around a 10% annual return over the past ~70 years. Even with crashes, corrections, and bear markets along the way. That long-term compounding really adds up.
Meanwhile, some of the highest CD rates in recent history have hit around 5.00% APY -- but that's well above the normal. A more realistic long-term average might be around 3.00% (but even that might be somewhat generous).
The gap between earning 3% and 10% might not seem like much. But over time that gap becomes a canyon.
The cost of playing it safe long term
Let's say you've got $20,000 and a 30-year timeline. Here's the difference between investing in the stock market with a 10% annual return, vs. a series of CDs that pay you 3% per year.
|Time
|CDs
|Stock Market
|5 years
|$23,185
|$32,210
|10 years
|$26,878
|$51,874
|20 years
|$36,122
|$134,550
|30 years
|$48,545
|$348,988
That's a $300,000 difference after 30 years.
CDs are a safe play. And in the short term, it can make sense. But over the long haul, that safety comes at a huge cost.
When CDs actually make sense
CDs aren't useless. They're just better suited for short-term goals or specific situations.
If you've got a chunk of cash you know you'll need in the next year or two -- like for a wedding, house down payment, or other big life expense -- CDs can be a smart place to deposit your cash.
You'll earn more interest than a regular savings account, and your deposit is FDIC insured.
They're also a solid option for people who just want to keep money safe and aren't trying to chase returns. Just make sure you shop around to find the top CD rates available at the time, because not all banks offer equal APYs.
Final thoughts
CDs aren't "bad." They're just not built for long-term growth. They're more like a safe parking spot for money you'll need soon.
Personally, I'm willing to ride the stock market rollercoaster because I've got time to recover from the dips and let compounding do its thing. But not everyone has that luxury.
The key is matching the right investment tool to your timeline. If you're aiming to build serious wealth over time, investing is where the real growth happens.
But if you need access to your cash in the next year or two, a solid CD could be the right move.
