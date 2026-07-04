The Best Brokerage Accounts for Beginners, July 2026: Buy Your First Stock in Under 10 Minutes
I opened my first brokerage account with Fidelity years ago, mostly because my work 401(k) already lived there. It turned out to be a great accidental choice. Fifteen years later I'm still with Fidelity, now managing a portfolio worth more than $1 million across several account types.
You don't have to marry your first broker. But I do think the account you open as a beginner shapes your habits and your confidence for years.
So before I name names, here's the thing: I don't pick a beginner broker on flashy features. I screen for four boring qualities that actually matter when you're starting out.
What I look for in a beginner brokerage
I test and review a lot of different brokers. Here's what factors I specifically consider when pointing beginners to opening their first account:
- No minimums and an easy open. You should be able to fund an account with $50 and be investing in about 10 minutes. No confusing steps or weird opening requirements.
- A huge resource library. Good beginner brokers teach you how to invest and answer newbie questions thoroughly.
- No pushy get-rich-quick vibes. I steer clear of apps that nudge you toward day-trading or treat your money like a casino. Beginners should think long-term and make patient decisions.
- Big, trusted, and built to last. I lean towards brokers who have been around for decades, and will still be around 50+ years from now.
Every account below I recommend for beginners opening up their first brokerage account or IRA.
1. Fidelity: the broker I've trusted for 15 years
Fidelity is almost always the first account I recommend to folks just starting their investing journey. It won Best Stock Broker Overall in Motley Fool Money's 2026 awards, and fits whether you're starting with $100 or already sitting on a seven-figure balance.
Fidelity has a massive range of account types to choose from. So it'll grow with you over time as your financial life gets more detailed. You can open a plain brokerage or an IRA today, then add an HSA or a kid's account down the road without ever switching firms. That's mattered a lot to me as my financial landscape has changed after having kids.
The resource library is a quiet hero. And the customer service is genuinely useful, so you're never stuck staring at a screen when a real question pops up.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
$0****
2. Charles Schwab: $50 in free stock to get you started
Schwab is handing new investors $50 in free stock right now as part of its Schwab Starter Kit promotion. You open a new Schwab brokerage account, deposit at least $50, and Schwab adds the bonus stock for you. It's one of the simplest broker bonus offers I've seen for beginners.
Beyond the promo, Schwab is one of the most trusted names in the business. It won Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors in our 2026 awards, and that reputation shows in how it treats brand-new investors.
Schwab has advanced trading tools (for folks that want to grow knowledge and be more active) but you can ignore all of it and keep things simple if you want.
My wife uses Schwab for her Roth IRA and a regular brokerage account. She buys low cost index funds with no commissions or fees, and loves how easy everything is to use.
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
$0
3. SoFi Active Investing: my pick for a mobile-first start
SoFi Active Investing won Best Stock Broker for Beginners in our 2026 awards, and it's one of the most approachable apps to learn from a standing start.
My favorite thing about SoFi® is how clean it feels. You download the app, open an account in minutes, and pay no monthly fees or account minimums. So starting small is painless.
SoFi® also offers standard members a 30-minute consultation, which helps if you want a little guidance before your first stock or fund purchase. Its award-winning SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account lives in the same app too, which makes moving money painless.
I recommend SoFi® to younger investors who already run their whole money life from their phone. The clutter-free design suits anyone who wants to stay hands-off and let automation do the heavy lifting.
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A clear standout with a modern experience. Beginners and long-term investors may find the most value, particularly those interested in stocks and ETFs, and in buying fractional shares.³
$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts
$0
Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
Open your first account in about 10 minutes
My first brokerage was a practical, almost accidental choice, and it grew into something far bigger than I ever pictured.
Yours can do the same, and any of these three will get you there. Pick the one that fits, and you can be invested before lunch.
Compare all of the best brokerage accounts for beginners in 2026.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.