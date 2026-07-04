The Best Brokerage Accounts for Beginners, July 2026: Buy Your First Stock in Under 10 Minutes

I opened my first brokerage account with Fidelity years ago, mostly because my work 401(k) already lived there. It turned out to be a great accidental choice. Fifteen years later I'm still with Fidelity, now managing a portfolio worth more than $1 million across several account types. You don't have to marry your first broker. But I do think the account you open as a beginner shapes your habits and your confidence for years. So before I name names, here's the thing: I don't pick a beginner broker on flashy features. I screen for four boring qualities that actually matter when you're starting out. What I look for in a beginner brokerage I test and review a lot of different brokers. Here's what factors I specifically consider when pointing beginners to opening their first account: No minimums and an easy open. You should be able to fund an account with $50 and be investing in about 10 minutes. No confusing steps or weird opening requirements.

You should be able to fund an account with $50 and be investing in about 10 minutes. No confusing steps or weird opening requirements. A huge resource library. Good beginner brokers teach you how to invest and answer newbie questions thoroughly.

Good beginner brokers teach you how to invest and answer newbie questions thoroughly. No pushy get-rich-quick vibes. I steer clear of apps that nudge you toward day-trading or treat your money like a casino. Beginners should think long-term and make patient decisions.

I steer clear of apps that nudge you toward day-trading or treat your money like a casino. Beginners should think long-term and make patient decisions. Big, trusted, and built to last. I lean towards brokers who have been around for decades, and will still be around 50+ years from now. Every account below I recommend for beginners opening up their first brokerage account or IRA.

1. Fidelity: the broker I've trusted for 15 years Fidelity is almost always the first account I recommend to folks just starting their investing journey. It won Best Stock Broker Overall in Motley Fool Money's 2026 awards, and fits whether you're starting with $100 or already sitting on a seven-figure balance. Fidelity has a massive range of account types to choose from. So it'll grow with you over time as your financial life gets more detailed. You can open a plain brokerage or an IRA today, then add an HSA or a kid's account down the road without ever switching firms. That's mattered a lot to me as my financial landscape has changed after having kids. The resource library is a quiet hero. And the customer service is genuinely useful, so you're never stuck staring at a screen when a real question pops up.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Fidelity Our Rating: 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash. Read Full Review Fees: $0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****. Account Minimum: $0**** Learn More for Fidelity On Fidelity's Secure Website.

2. Charles Schwab: $50 in free stock to get you started Schwab is handing new investors $50 in free stock right now as part of its Schwab Starter Kit promotion. You open a new Schwab brokerage account, deposit at least $50, and Schwab adds the bonus stock for you. It's one of the simplest broker bonus offers I've seen for beginners. Beyond the promo, Schwab is one of the most trusted names in the business. It won Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors in our 2026 awards, and that reputation shows in how it treats brand-new investors. Schwab has advanced trading tools (for folks that want to grow knowledge and be more active) but you can ignore all of it and keep things simple if you want. My wife uses Schwab for her Roth IRA and a regular brokerage account. She buys low cost index funds with no commissions or fees, and loves how easy everything is to use.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Charles Schwab Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set. Read Full Review Fees: $0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares. Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Charles Schwab On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

3. SoFi Active Investing: my pick for a mobile-first start SoFi Active Investing won Best Stock Broker for Beginners in our 2026 awards, and it's one of the most approachable apps to learn from a standing start. My favorite thing about SoFi® is how clean it feels. You download the app, open an account in minutes, and pay no monthly fees or account minimums. So starting small is painless. SoFi® also offers standard members a 30-minute consultation, which helps if you want a little guidance before your first stock or fund purchase. Its award-winning SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account lives in the same app too, which makes moving money painless. I recommend SoFi® to younger investors who already run their whole money life from their phone. The clutter-free design suits anyone who wants to stay hands-off and let automation do the heavy lifting.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner SoFi Active Investing Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line A clear standout with a modern experience. Beginners and long-term investors may find the most value, particularly those interested in stocks and ETFs, and in buying fractional shares.³ Read Full Review Fees: $0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts Account Minimum: $0 Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account. Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is 0.026%. Percentages for the $1,000 are subject to decrease. Learn More for SoFi Active Investing On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.