The Best Brokerage Accounts for Beginners, June 2026: Start Investing in 10 Minutes

I opened my first brokerage account with Fidelity years ago, mostly because my 401(k) at work already lived there. It turned out to be a great choice though... Fifteen years later, I'm still with Fidelity and now manage a $1M+ portfolio spread across several account types. You certainly don't have to pick and stay with the same broker forever. But I do believe your very first brokerage as a beginner shapes your investing habits and confidence for years to come. My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of brokers every year, and these three are where I'd send a beginner today.

1. SoFi®: my pick for a mobile-first start If you want the quickest, least intimidating start, this is it. SoFi Active Investing won Best Stock Broker for Beginners in Motley Fool Money's 2026 awards, and it's one of the least complicated apps to learn. My favorite thing about SoFi® is how modern and intuitive everything is. You can download the app and open up an account in minutes, and it charges no monthly fees. There are no account minimums either, so it's perfect for folks wanting to start out small. See terms. SoFi® also offers an included 30-minute consultation session for standard members, which helps anyone needing a little guidance to start. And for any convenience-seeker out there, SoFi® has an award-winning bank account too -- SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) -- which can be managed all within the same app for convenient money movement. Who it's best for: I typically recommend SoFi® to younger folks who naturally manage their money from their phone. Its clutter-free interface suits new investors who mostly want to stay hands-off and let automation do the heavy lifting.

Featured Offer 2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner SoFi Active Investing Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line A clear standout with a modern experience. Beginners and long-term investors may find the most value, particularly those interested in stocks and ETFs, and in buying fractional shares.³ Read Full Review Fees: $0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts Account Minimum: $0 Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account. Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is 0.026%. Percentages for the $1,000 are subject to decrease. Learn More for SoFi Active Investing On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

2. Fidelity: the broker I've trusted for 15 years I'm a little biased here, but the data backs me up. Fidelity took home Best Stock Broker Overall for 2026. It's a great fit no matter if you're just starting out with $100 or an experienced investor with a seven-figure portfolio. Fidelity has a massive range of account types. Beginners might just be looking for an IRA or standard brokerage to start. But it's really handy over time, as your journey gets deeper and life calls for new account types. So if someone tells me they want to manage their retirement accounts, their HSA, and maybe do some investing for their kids one day, I send them to Fidelity. Who it's best for: If you're thinking long-term (retirement accounts like 401(k)s, IRAs or building up a mammoth brokerage account) then Fidelity is a great choice. Its beginner resource center and genuinely helpful customer service mean you're never stuck when a question comes up.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Fidelity Our Rating: 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash. Read Full Review Fees: $0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****. Account Minimum: $0**** Learn More for Fidelity On Fidelity's Secure Website.

Schwab is one of the most trusted names in the industry, and it won Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors in our 2026 awards. That reputation is well-earned, and it shows in how the platform treats people at every level. It offers a beginner-friendly "starter kit" promotion, where you can open a new Schwab brokerage account, deposit at least $50, and Schwab adds $50 of free stock to your account. But it's also a favorite if you want to get a little more active with your trades over time. That's largely thanks to thinkorswim, Schwab's powerful trading platform. It's built for folks who want to come up to speed fast with deep research, charting, and real-time market data. Who it's best for: I recommend Schwab to the beginner who wants room to grow. You can start simple today and lean into the advanced tools whenever you're ready.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Charles Schwab Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set. Read Full Review Fees: $0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares. Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Charles Schwab On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.