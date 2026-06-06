The Best Brokerage Accounts for Beginners, June 2026: Start Investing in 10 Minutes
I opened my first brokerage account with Fidelity years ago, mostly because my 401(k) at work already lived there. It turned out to be a great choice though... Fifteen years later, I'm still with Fidelity and now manage a $1M+ portfolio spread across several account types.
You certainly don't have to pick and stay with the same broker forever. But I do believe your very first brokerage as a beginner shapes your investing habits and confidence for years to come.
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of brokers every year, and these three are where I'd send a beginner today.
1. SoFi®: my pick for a mobile-first start
If you want the quickest, least intimidating start, this is it. SoFi Active Investing won Best Stock Broker for Beginners in Motley Fool Money's 2026 awards, and it's one of the least complicated apps to learn.
My favorite thing about SoFi® is how modern and intuitive everything is. You can download the app and open up an account in minutes, and it charges no monthly fees. There are no account minimums either, so it's perfect for folks wanting to start out small. See terms.
SoFi® also offers an included 30-minute consultation session for standard members, which helps anyone needing a little guidance to start. And for any convenience-seeker out there, SoFi® has an award-winning bank account too -- SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) -- which can be managed all within the same app for convenient money movement.
Who it's best for: I typically recommend SoFi® to younger folks who naturally manage their money from their phone. Its clutter-free interface suits new investors who mostly want to stay hands-off and let automation do the heavy lifting.
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A clear standout with a modern experience. Beginners and long-term investors may find the most value, particularly those interested in stocks and ETFs, and in buying fractional shares.³
$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts
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Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
2. Fidelity: the broker I've trusted for 15 years
I'm a little biased here, but the data backs me up. Fidelity took home Best Stock Broker Overall for 2026. It's a great fit no matter if you're just starting out with $100 or an experienced investor with a seven-figure portfolio.
Fidelity has a massive range of account types. Beginners might just be looking for an IRA or standard brokerage to start. But it's really handy over time, as your journey gets deeper and life calls for new account types.
So if someone tells me they want to manage their retirement accounts, their HSA, and maybe do some investing for their kids one day, I send them to Fidelity.
Who it's best for: If you're thinking long-term (retirement accounts like 401(k)s, IRAs or building up a mammoth brokerage account) then Fidelity is a great choice. Its beginner resource center and genuinely helpful customer service mean you're never stuck when a question comes up.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
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3. Charles Schwab: serious tools without the steep learning curve
Schwab is one of the most trusted names in the industry, and it won Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors in our 2026 awards. That reputation is well-earned, and it shows in how the platform treats people at every level.
It offers a beginner-friendly "starter kit" promotion, where you can open a new Schwab brokerage account, deposit at least $50, and Schwab adds $50 of free stock to your account.
But it's also a favorite if you want to get a little more active with your trades over time. That's largely thanks to thinkorswim, Schwab's powerful trading platform. It's built for folks who want to come up to speed fast with deep research, charting, and real-time market data.
Who it's best for: I recommend Schwab to the beginner who wants room to grow. You can start simple today and lean into the advanced tools whenever you're ready.
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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What to do after you open your brokerage account
I've watched plenty of people open an account and then do nothing with it. Don't be that person. A few simple habits make all the difference in building wealth over time.
- Fund your account and set up auto-transfers. Putting money in consistently matters way more than your return on investment (ROI) when you're just starting out. Even if you're starting small with like $50 a month, try to automate the system so investing becomes a habit.
- Take your time and be patient. Getting rich doesn't happen overnight. It takes decades to save and build a huge portfolio, so remain patient and don't freak out over the daily ups and downs of the stock market.
- Skip the urge to day-trade. Chasing hot stocks and timing the market feels exciting, but history shows it's mostly a losing game. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe in owning quality investments for years, not days.
- Keep it simple with index funds. If you want a true set-it-and-forget-it approach, low-cost index funds are hard to beat.
If you want to go deeper before you buy anything, our guide on how to invest money walks you through building a plan from scratch.
The bottom line
My first brokerage account was a practical choice that grew into something far bigger than I expected. Your first account can do the same, and any of these three will get you there. You can start today and open an account within about 10 minutes.
Compare all of the best brokerage accounts for beginners in 2026.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.