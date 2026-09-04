The Best Brokerage Accounts for Beginners, September 2026: Buy Your First Stock in Under 10 Minutes

Here's what I wish someone had told me back when I first opened a brokerage account: there's no wrong choice. Picking a broker is a lot like picking a bank, and you can always switch later.

Nearly 4 in 10 U.S. adults still don't own any stock, according to Motley Fool Money research. These are the three brokers I'd recommend for beginners and first-timers today.

1. SoFi Active Investing: my top pick for first-time investors

SoFi® is my top pick for investing newbies, and it earned Motley Fool Money's Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026.

The app is clean, fast, and hard to get confused by. Opening an account takes just a few minutes, and you can do it all on your cellphone if you want. Accounts have no monthly fees, no minimum balance, and SoFi® charges $0 commissions on stocks or ETFs. Terms apply.

Who it's best for: Total beginners who want an approachable, least intimidating way to start.