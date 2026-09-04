The Best Brokerage Accounts for Beginners, September 2026: Buy Your First Stock in Under 10 Minutes
Here's what I wish someone had told me back when I first opened a brokerage account: there's no wrong choice. Picking a broker is a lot like picking a bank, and you can always switch later.
Nearly 4 in 10 U.S. adults still don't own any stock, according to Motley Fool Money research. These are the three brokers I'd recommend for beginners and first-timers today.
1. SoFi Active Investing: my top pick for first-time investors
SoFi® is my top pick for investing newbies, and it earned Motley Fool Money's Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026.
The app is clean, fast, and hard to get confused by. Opening an account takes just a few minutes, and you can do it all on your cellphone if you want. Accounts have no monthly fees, no minimum balance, and SoFi® charges $0 commissions on stocks or ETFs. Terms apply.
Who it's best for: Total beginners who want an approachable, least intimidating way to start.
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A clear standout with a modern experience. Beginners and long-term investors may find the most value, particularly those interested in stocks and ETFs, and in buying fractional shares.³
$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts
$0
Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
2. Fidelity: the all-arounder that grows with you
Fidelity is the main broker I use myself. My Roth IRA lives there, and several other accounts I have opened over the years.
As one of the largest brokers in the U.S., Fidelity is more full-featured than most others, with deeper research tools and its own zero-fee index funds. That's a big reason why it took our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026.
You still get $0 account minimums, commission-free trades, and fractional shares starting at just $1. The app and web portal have a very modern feel, even though the firm is about 80 years old.
Who it's best for: Beginners who want a large, trustworthy broker to grow with over decades.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
$0****
3. Charles Schwab: great if you want more hands-on trading tools
Schwab is the one my wife uses for her main brokerage account, and it's rock-solid. It brings serious research, strong customer support, and additional trading tools for those interested.
Schwab earned our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026. So if you're interested in a traditional or Roth IRA, this is a perfect spot. It also has a couple new account promotions, perfect for first-time investors.
Its advanced trading platform, thinkorswim, is perfect for when you want to graduate past simple buying and get into charts, indicators, and more technical stuff. Most beginners won't touch it on day one, but it's nice knowing the room to grow is already there.
Who it's best for: Beginners who want a serious trading platform to grow into.
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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There's no wrong choice -- just get started
The most important part of investing is just getting started. Every broker here is safe, low-cost, and built for beginners.
A brokerage account works a lot like a regular bank account. If you don't love it, you open a different one and move your money over. People switch brokers all the time.
So don't overthink it. The best account is the one you'll actually open and use. Compare the best online stock brokers and then go get started.
FAQs
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No, opening a standard brokerage account doesn't affect your credit score. Brokers verify your identity with a soft credit check, not a hard pull. Your credit score only matters if you apply for margin or a lending product.
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No, having multiple brokerage accounts is completely fine and pretty common. The only real downside is a little more to track at tax time. For beginners, opening a few to test the apps before committing is a smart, low-risk move.
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A regular brokerage account is very flexible -- there are no contribution limits, you can withdraw funds anytime, but you owe taxes on gains. A Roth IRA is built for retirement, with tax-free growth, but early withdrawals can trigger penalties. Plenty of people, including me, eventually use both.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.