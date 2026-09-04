The Best Brokerage Accounts for Beginners, September 2026: Buy Your First Stock in Under 10 Minutes

Published on Sept. 4, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Here's what I wish someone had told me back when I first opened a brokerage account: there's no wrong choice. Picking a broker is a lot like picking a bank, and you can always switch later.

Nearly 4 in 10 U.S. adults still don't own any stock, according to Motley Fool Money research. These are the three brokers I'd recommend for beginners and first-timers today.

1. SoFi Active Investing: my top pick for first-time investors

SoFi® is my top pick for investing newbies, and it earned Motley Fool Money's Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026.

The app is clean, fast, and hard to get confused by. Opening an account takes just a few minutes, and you can do it all on your cellphone if you want. Accounts have no monthly fees, no minimum balance, and SoFi® charges $0 commissions on stocks or ETFs. Terms apply.

Who it's best for: Total beginners who want an approachable, least intimidating way to start.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
SoFi Active Investing

SoFi Active Investing

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

A clear standout with a modern experience. Beginners and long-term investors may find the most value, particularly those interested in stocks and ETFs, and in buying fractional shares.³

Fees:

$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts

Account Minimum:

$0

Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.

Circle with letter I in it. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is 0.028%. If you don’t make a selection in 45 days, you’ll no longer qualify for the promo. Customer must fund their account with a minimum of $50.00 to qualify. Probability percentage is subject to decrease.
Learn More for SoFi Active Investing

On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

2. Fidelity: the all-arounder that grows with you

Fidelity is the main broker I use myself. My Roth IRA lives there, and several other accounts I have opened over the years.

As one of the largest brokers in the U.S., Fidelity is more full-featured than most others, with deeper research tools and its own zero-fee index funds. That's a big reason why it took our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026.

You still get $0 account minimums, commission-free trades, and fractional shares starting at just $1. The app and web portal have a very modern feel, even though the firm is about 80 years old.

Who it's best for: Beginners who want a large, trustworthy broker to grow with over decades.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Fidelity

Fidelity

Our Rating:

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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Bottom Line

Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.

Fees:

$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.

Account Minimum:

$0****

Learn More for Fidelity

On Fidelity's Secure Website.

3. Charles Schwab: great if you want more hands-on trading tools

Schwab is the one my wife uses for her main brokerage account, and it's rock-solid. It brings serious research, strong customer support, and additional trading tools for those interested.

Schwab earned our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026. So if you're interested in a traditional or Roth IRA, this is a perfect spot. It also has a couple new account promotions, perfect for first-time investors.

Its advanced trading platform, thinkorswim, is perfect for when you want to graduate past simple buying and get into charts, indicators, and more technical stuff. Most beginners won't touch it on day one, but it's nice knowing the room to grow is already there.

Who it's best for: Beginners who want a serious trading platform to grow into.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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Bottom Line

Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.

Fees:

$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.

Account Minimum:

$0

Learn More for Charles Schwab

On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

There's no wrong choice -- just get started

The most important part of investing is just getting started. Every broker here is safe, low-cost, and built for beginners.

A brokerage account works a lot like a regular bank account. If you don't love it, you open a different one and move your money over. People switch brokers all the time.

So don't overthink it. The best account is the one you'll actually open and use. Compare the best online stock brokers and then go get started.

FAQs

  • No, opening a standard brokerage account doesn't affect your credit score. Brokers verify your identity with a soft credit check, not a hard pull. Your credit score only matters if you apply for margin or a lending product.

  • No, having multiple brokerage accounts is completely fine and pretty common. The only real downside is a little more to track at tax time. For beginners, opening a few to test the apps before committing is a smart, low-risk move.

  • A regular brokerage account is very flexible -- there are no contribution limits, you can withdraw funds anytime, but you owe taxes on gains. A Roth IRA is built for retirement, with tax-free growth, but early withdrawals can trigger penalties. Plenty of people, including me, eventually use both.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.