Get Up to $1,500 in Cash or Free Stock: The Best Brokerage Bonuses of July 2026

I've been investing in index funds for over 15 years, and brokerage bonuses never built my net worth. Consistent investing did. But if you're already opening a new account or moving your portfolio this summer, you might as well collect some free money on the way in. My team at Motley Fool Money tracks these promotions constantly, and the below brokers stood out this month.

1. Charles Schwab -- easiest bonus for brand-new investors Open a new Schwab brokerage account, deposit at least $50, and Schwab adds $50 of free stock through its Starter Kit, split across five large U.S. companies. This is my favorite Schwab promo for first-time investors because the bar to qualify is so low. Schwab also runs a bigger referral bonus, up to $1,000, if you're moving a larger balance.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Charles Schwab Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set. Read Full Review Fees: $0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares. Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Charles Schwab On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

2. E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley -- top pick for funding a large account Open a new E*TRADE brokerage account with promo code OFFER26 by 10/31/26, fund it within 60 days, and earn up to $1,500 in cash. The bonus scales with your deposit, from a small credit at $1,000 up to the full $1,500 at $500,000 or more. This one's best if you can move a large lump sum right away.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place. Read Full Review Fees: Commission-free; other fees apply Account Minimum: $0 SPECIAL OFFER Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it. Open a new eligible E*TRADE brokerage account, fund your account within 60 days of opening, and earn a cash credit of up to $1,500, depending on the size of your deposit. Offer good for one use per customer, on a single account. Please read full terms and conditions on our website. Learn More for E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley On E*TRADE's Secure Website.

3. J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing -- new tiered bonus for transfers Open a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account by 07/21/26 and transfer at least $5,000 within 45 days to earn a cash bonus. The payout scales from $50 on a $5,000 transfer up to $1,000 on $250,000 or more, determined on day 45. J.P. Morgan pays the bonus within 15 days of the 90-day mark, so budget for a longer wait than most offers here.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing Our Rating: 4.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line A no-frills platform with $0 mutual fund fees, J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing offers easy trading, an optional robo-advisor, and seamless Chase integration. Read Full Review Fees: $0 per trade Account Minimum: $0 Get a cash bonus up to $1,000 when you open and fund a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account. Circle with letter I in it. $1,000 when you fund with $250,000 or more; $325 when you fund with $100,000-$249,999; $150 when you fund with $25,000-$99,999; $50 when you fund with $5,000-$24,999. Cash promotion is limited to one per customer and can only be applied to one new J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account (General Investment, Traditional IRA, or Roth IRA). To enroll in the up to $1,000 offer, you must open an account through this page. Learn More for J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing On J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing's Secure Website.

Match the bonus to how you invest A brokerage bonus is a nice one-time perk, but it won't build your wealth. Consistent contributions and time in the market will. A quarter of non-retirees have no retirement savings at all, according to Motley Fool research. The most important part is just getting started. If you're new to investing, Schwab's Starter Kit is the easiest win. If you're transferring a large balance, J.P. Morgan's tiered payout is worth comparing against E*TRADE's before you commit. Whichever offer you chase, pick a broker you'd be happy holding for the next decade, not just the next 90 days. See the best stock brokers of 2026 to compare options beyond this list.



