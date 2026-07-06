Get Up to $1,500 in Cash or Free Stock: The Best Brokerage Bonuses of July 2026
I've been investing in index funds for over 15 years, and brokerage bonuses never built my net worth. Consistent investing did. But if you're already opening a new account or moving your portfolio this summer, you might as well collect some free money on the way in.
My team at Motley Fool Money tracks these promotions constantly, and the below brokers stood out this month.
1. Charles Schwab -- easiest bonus for brand-new investors
Open a new Schwab brokerage account, deposit at least $50, and Schwab adds $50 of free stock through its Starter Kit, split across five large U.S. companies. This is my favorite Schwab promo for first-time investors because the bar to qualify is so low.
Schwab also runs a bigger referral bonus, up to $1,000, if you're moving a larger balance.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
$0
2. E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley -- top pick for funding a large account
Open a new E*TRADE brokerage account with promo code OFFER26 by 10/31/26, fund it within 60 days, and earn up to $1,500 in cash.
The bonus scales with your deposit, from a small credit at $1,000 up to the full $1,500 at $500,000 or more. This one's best if you can move a large lump sum right away.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place.
Commission-free; other fees apply
$0
SPECIAL OFFER
Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.
On E*TRADE's Secure Website.
3. J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing -- new tiered bonus for transfers
Open a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account by 07/21/26 and transfer at least $5,000 within 45 days to earn a cash bonus.
The payout scales from $50 on a $5,000 transfer up to $1,000 on $250,000 or more, determined on day 45. J.P. Morgan pays the bonus within 15 days of the 90-day mark, so budget for a longer wait than most offers here.
Match the bonus to how you invest
A brokerage bonus is a nice one-time perk, but it won't build your wealth. Consistent contributions and time in the market will. A quarter of non-retirees have no retirement savings at all, according to Motley Fool research. The most important part is just getting started.
If you're new to investing, Schwab's Starter Kit is the easiest win. If you're transferring a large balance, J.P. Morgan's tiered payout is worth comparing against E*TRADE's before you commit. Whichever offer you chase, pick a broker you'd be happy holding for the next decade, not just the next 90 days.
See the best stock brokers of 2026 to compare options beyond this list.
FAQs
-
Yes, brokerage bonuses count as taxable income. Cash bonuses typically show up on a 1099-INT or 1099-MISC, while stock bonuses are taxed based on their value when you receive them. You'll owe tax again on any gains when you eventually sell.
-
You'll likely forfeit the bonus if you withdraw before the required holding period ends. Most brokers claw back the reward, and some charge an early-termination fee. Read your broker's specific terms before moving funds you're not ready to leave in place.
-
No, there's no limit on how many brokerage accounts you can open. You can hold accounts at multiple firms at once, which is exactly how most bonus-chasers collect several offers. Just keep track of paperwork and tax forms, since each broker sends its own.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
E*TRADE services are available just to U.S. residents.
INVESTMENT AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE: NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT FDIC INSURED • NO BANK GUARANTEE • MAY LOSE VALUE