Best Brokers for SPCX Stock in June 2026
Elon Musk's SpaceX is set for the largest IPO in stock market history today -- and individual investors will really be able to get in on the action.
SpaceX is aiming for individual investors to purchase 30% of its shares, much larger than in a typical offering. But demand is expected to be massive, too. If you're interested, you'll want to buy as soon as possible.
Here are three great places where you can buy a piece of SpaceX today.
1. Fidelity: Best for everyday investors
At Fidelity, investors with as little as $2,000 in their accounts can snag shares of SpaceX in the IPO -- down from account minimums of $100,000 or more that Fidelity has for other offerings. That's a huge reduction, and it opens the door for a lot of investors who'd normally be locked out of a deal like this.
You should also know that given demand, Fidelity will likely use a lottery system to allocate shares.
Fidelity's anti-flipping policy for the SpaceX offering applies for 15 calendar days. Selling within that window counts as flipping, and can restrict your ability to participate in future IPOs. A second offense bumps that to a year; a third makes it permanent. That's worth keeping in mind before you commit.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
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2. E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley: Best for a trusted Wall Street platform
E*TRADE is owned by Morgan Stanley, which is one of the lead underwriters on the SpaceX IPO. No guarantees here, but that could mean E*TRADE has more access -- or easier access -- to the stock.
There's also no account minimum to participate in the SPCX offering through E*TRADE. That's a lower bar than Fidelity or Charles Schwab, which means it's another great option for investors without tens of thousands in the bank.
E*TRADE warns that it may flag or ban "flippers" from future IPOs for a set period, so the same caution about selling early applies here.
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E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place.
Commission-free; other fees apply
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SPECIAL OFFER
Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.
On E*TRADE's Secure Website.
3. Charles Schwab: Best for big-time investors
Charles Schwab requires investors to have at least $100,000 in their accounts in order to be eligible for the SpaceX IPO. That rules out a lot of people -- but if you're already a Schwab customer above that threshold, you could have easier access to SpaceX than those using other brokerages.
The Schwab platform is rock-solid and the experience is clean. It's not the right fit if you're building a portfolio from scratch, but if SpaceX is one part of a larger investing strategy, Schwab could be a fit for you.
Schwab also has restrictions against flipping, so once again: A buy-and-hold strategy is best here.
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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Which broker for SpaceX stock is right for you?
If you're newer to investing or working with a smaller account, Fidelity or E*TRADE are your best bets -- both have low minimums and solid reputations, and either one gets you in the door without needing a huge account balance.
Schwab, on the other hand, is a good choice if you're already above the $100,000 threshold and want to keep all your holdings in one place.
Whichever platform you choose, I'd recommend going in with a plan to hold. The anti-flipping windows vary by broker, but selling early carries real consequences across all three. SpaceX probably makes the most sense as a long-term investment, anyway.
And if you're still figuring out where to invest more broadly, our list of the best brokerage accounts for everyday investors is a good place to start.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.
E*TRADE services are available just to U.S. residents.