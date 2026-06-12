Best Brokers for SPCX Stock in June 2026

Published on June 12, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Elon Musk's SpaceX is set for the largest IPO in stock market history today -- and individual investors will really be able to get in on the action.

SpaceX is aiming for individual investors to purchase 30% of its shares, much larger than in a typical offering. But demand is expected to be massive, too. If you're interested, you'll want to buy as soon as possible.

Here are three great places where you can buy a piece of SpaceX today.

1. Fidelity: Best for everyday investors

At Fidelity, investors with as little as $2,000 in their accounts can snag shares of SpaceX in the IPO -- down from account minimums of $100,000 or more that Fidelity has for other offerings. That's a huge reduction, and it opens the door for a lot of investors who'd normally be locked out of a deal like this.

You should also know that given demand, Fidelity will likely use a lottery system to allocate shares.

Fidelity's anti-flipping policy for the SpaceX offering applies for 15 calendar days. Selling within that window counts as flipping, and can restrict your ability to participate in future IPOs. A second offense bumps that to a year; a third makes it permanent. That's worth keeping in mind before you commit.

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Fidelity

Fidelity

Our Rating:

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.

Fees:

$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.

Account Minimum:

$0****

Learn More for Fidelity

On Fidelity's Secure Website.

2. E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley: Best for a trusted Wall Street platform

E*TRADE is owned by Morgan Stanley, which is one of the lead underwriters on the SpaceX IPO. No guarantees here, but that could mean E*TRADE has more access -- or easier access -- to the stock.

There's also no account minimum to participate in the SPCX offering through E*TRADE. That's a lower bar than Fidelity or Charles Schwab, which means it's another great option for investors without tens of thousands in the bank.

E*TRADE warns that it may flag or ban "flippers" from future IPOs for a set period, so the same caution about selling early applies here.

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E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place.

Fees:

Commission-free; other fees apply

Account Minimum:

$0

SPECIAL OFFER

Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.

Circle with letter I in it. Open a new eligible E*TRADE brokerage account, fund your account within 60 days of opening, and earn a cash credit of up to $1,500, depending on the size of your deposit. Offer good for one use per customer, on a single account. Please read full terms and conditions on our website.
Learn More for E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

On E*TRADE's Secure Website.

3. Charles Schwab: Best for big-time investors

Charles Schwab requires investors to have at least $100,000 in their accounts in order to be eligible for the SpaceX IPO. That rules out a lot of people -- but if you're already a Schwab customer above that threshold, you could have easier access to SpaceX than those using other brokerages.

The Schwab platform is rock-solid and the experience is clean. It's not the right fit if you're building a portfolio from scratch, but if SpaceX is one part of a larger investing strategy, Schwab could be a fit for you.

Schwab also has restrictions against flipping, so once again: A buy-and-hold strategy is best here.

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Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Bottom Line

Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.

Fees:

$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.

Account Minimum:

$0

Learn More for Charles Schwab

On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

Which broker for SpaceX stock is right for you?

If you're newer to investing or working with a smaller account, Fidelity or E*TRADE are your best bets -- both have low minimums and solid reputations, and either one gets you in the door without needing a huge account balance.

Schwab, on the other hand, is a good choice if you're already above the $100,000 threshold and want to keep all your holdings in one place.

Whichever platform you choose, I'd recommend going in with a plan to hold. The anti-flipping windows vary by broker, but selling early carries real consequences across all three. SpaceX probably makes the most sense as a long-term investment, anyway.

And if you're still figuring out where to invest more broadly, our list of the best brokerage accounts for everyday investors is a good place to start.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.