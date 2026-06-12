Best Brokers for SPCX Stock in June 2026

Elon Musk's SpaceX is set for the largest IPO in stock market history today -- and individual investors will really be able to get in on the action.

SpaceX is aiming for individual investors to purchase 30% of its shares, much larger than in a typical offering. But demand is expected to be massive, too. If you're interested, you'll want to buy as soon as possible.

Here are three great places where you can buy a piece of SpaceX today.

1. Fidelity: Best for everyday investors

At Fidelity, investors with as little as $2,000 in their accounts can snag shares of SpaceX in the IPO -- down from account minimums of $100,000 or more that Fidelity has for other offerings. That's a huge reduction, and it opens the door for a lot of investors who'd normally be locked out of a deal like this.

You should also know that given demand, Fidelity will likely use a lottery system to allocate shares.

Fidelity's anti-flipping policy for the SpaceX offering applies for 15 calendar days. Selling within that window counts as flipping, and can restrict your ability to participate in future IPOs. A second offense bumps that to a year; a third makes it permanent. That's worth keeping in mind before you commit.