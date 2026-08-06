Best Financial Advisors This Month, August 2026: Stop Guessing and Get a Pro in Your Corner
Here's something most people don't admit: even when you're doing all the right things -- saving consistently, investing regularly, avoiding bad debt -- it's hard to know if you're doing enough.
That nagging feeling is exactly what a good financial advisor is supposed to fix.
Each month we round up the best advisors worth your attention right now. No fluff, no outdated recommendations. Here's who made the cut for August.
SmartAsset's free matching tool can connect you with vetted financial advisors in your area, so you can compare options before committing.
Top financial advisors this month, August 2026
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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Vanguard is one of the best brokerages for passive investors who want to buy low-cost index fund ETFs. It also offers thousands of no-transaction-fee mutual funds, and excellent zero-commission options for buying stocks online, with no account minimums for brokerage accounts. Vanguard tries to keep its costs and expense ratios low so investors (like you) can keep more of your returns.
$0 online; $25 broker-assisted fee for some phone trades of stocks and ETFs from other companies (Less than $1 million)
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The green flags to look for in a financial advisor
The financial advisor space is crowded, and not everyone out there has your best interests at heart. The good news is that a couple of simple filters do most of the screening for you.
First, fiduciary status. A fiduciary is legally required to act in your best interest -- not their firm's, not their own. Second, look for a CFP designation, which signals serious training and a genuine commitment to ethical standards.
Beyond credentials, pay attention to how someone communicates. A great advisor makes your financial life feel simpler, not more complicated. Browse our full list of the best financial advisors to see who clears the bar.
Financial advisor or financial planner -- which one do you actually need?
If you've ever used these two terms interchangeably, you're not alone. But they do mean different things, and knowing which one you actually need saves a lot of time upfront.
- Financial advisor: The broad catch-all. Anyone helping you manage money professionally falls under this title -- investments, insurance, tax strategy, retirement accounts. Wide umbrella, which is exactly why credentials matter so much.
- Financial planner: More specialized, focused on mapping out your complete financial picture. Think retirement strategy, estate planning, college savings, debt payoff. The CFP designation is your clearest signal that someone has done the serious work to earn that title.
Bottom line: if your finances are relatively straightforward, a financial advisor may be all you need. If life is getting more layered, a CFP-designated planner is worth the conversation.
How to walk into your first advisor meeting ready
The best thing you can bring to a first advisor meeting isn't questions about which hot stocks to invest in. It's a wider sense of what you're trying to accomplish with your money.
Are you saving enough this year? Is your portfolio too risky? What do you envision your retirement to look like and when? Pick your two or three biggest questions and let those drive the conversation.
From there, expect your advisor to ask about your full financial picture -- income, debts, savings, and goals. Be as honest as you can, even if the numbers aren't pretty. That's exactly what they're there to help you work through.
And come with questions of your own. Fiduciary status, fee structure, typical client profile -- these three alone will tell you a lot about whether this is someone worth trusting with your financial future.
Ready to find your advisor?
The right financial advisor can be a huge stress reliever -- but only if they're the right fit for you.
If you need more guidance, start with a matching tool like SmartAsset to compare options side by side and figure out what kind of advisor actually fits your situation.
FAQs
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Sometimes. Banks, credit unions, and employer retirement plans often offer complimentary guidance. Just know that "free" advisors sometimes earn commissions on products they recommend -- so always ask if they're a fiduciary and how they get paid.
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"Financial advisor" is a job title. "Fiduciary" is a legal standard, which means they're required to act in your best interest. Not all financial advisors are fiduciaries, so it's always worth asking upfront.
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Fee-only advisors typically charge $150-$400 per hour or a flat retainer. AUM-based advisors take around 1% of assets managed. Robo-advisors are cheapest, often 0.25% or less with no minimum required.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
INVESTMENT AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE: NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT FDIC INSURED • NO BANK GUARANTEE • MAY LOSE VALUE
Vanguard disclosures
Visit vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus, for Vanguard and non-Vanguard funds offered through Vanguard Brokerage Services. The prospectus contains investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information; read and consider carefully before investing.
Commission-free trading of Vanguard ETFs applies to trades placed both online and by phone. All ETFs are subject to management fees and expenses; refer to each ETF's prospectus for more information. Account service fees may also apply. All ETF sales are subject to a securities transaction fee. See the Vanguard Brokerage Services commission and fee schedules for full details.
Vanguard funds not held in a brokerage account are held by The Vanguard Group, Inc., and are not protected by SIPC. Brokerage assets are held by Vanguard Brokerage Services, a division of Vanguard Marketing Corporation, member FINRA and SIPC.
Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor of the Vanguard Funds