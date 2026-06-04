Make Your Money Work Harder: Best Financial Advisors This Month, June 2026

Each month we update this list with the top advisors worth your attention right now. Let's get to the list 👇

June means we're officially closing in on the halfway point of 2026. The money goals you set in January are either gaining momentum or quietly collecting dust -- and a great financial advisor can make a serious difference either way.

SmartAsset's free matching tool can connect you with vetted financial advisors in your area, so you can compare options before committing.

Top financial advisors this month, June 2026

$1,000 when you fund with $250,000 or more; $325 when you fund with $100,000-$249,999; $150 when you fund with $25,000-$99,999; $50 when you fund with $5,000-$24,999. Cash promotion is limited to one per customer and can only be applied to one new J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account (General Investment, Traditional IRA, or Roth IRA). To enroll in the up to $1,000 offer, you must open an account through this page.

Circle with letter I in it. $1,000 when you fund with $250,000 or more; $325 when you fund with $100,000-$249,999; $150 when you fund with $25,000-$99,999; $50 when you fund with $5,000-$24,999. Cash promotion is limited to one per customer and can only be applied to one new J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account (General Investment, Traditional IRA, or Roth IRA). To enroll in the up to $1,000 offer, you must open an account through this page.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is 0.026%. Percentages for the $1,000 are subject to decrease.

Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is 0.026%. Percentages for the $1,000 are subject to decrease.

Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.

This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How to choose a trustworthy advisor

A great financial advisor doesn't just manage your money -- they make your entire financial life feel more manageable. As you shop around, this is the bar worth holding people to.

On the credentials side, fiduciary status and a CFP designation are two big green flags. Fiduciaries are legally bound to work in your best interest (not their own or their firm's) and having a CFP certification is pretty much the gold standard for financial advisors.

On the human side, look for someone who listens well, seems genuinely curious about your situation, and explains things clearly. The best advisors ask as many questions as you do. Here's our full list of best financial advisors in 2026 worth a closer look.

Financial planner vs. financial advisor

The titles sound similar, but they're not quite the same -- and knowing the distinction can save you a lot of time when you're shopping around.

Financial advisor: A broad term for anyone who helps you manage money professionally. They manage investments, insurance, taxes, retirement accounts -- the role covers a wide range of services, which is exactly why credentials matter so much.

Financial planner: A more focused role built around mapping out your complete financial picture. Think retirement strategy, college savings, family and estate planning, or debt payoff. Look for the CFP designation as a sign they've put in the work.

Not sure which one fits your situation? If your finances are relatively straightforward, a financial advisor may be all you need. If life is getting more complex, a CFP-designated planner is worth the conversation.

What your first meeting might look like

Meeting with a financial advisor is a lot less formal than you might think. It feels more like a conversation vs. an interview, with both sides getting a feel for whether it's the right fit.

The advisor will likely start by asking about your financial situation, your goals, and your timeline. How much have you saved? What are you working toward? When do you want to retire? Don't stress about having perfect answers -- this is exactly the kind of conversation a good advisor is trained to guide you through.

Your job in that first meeting is to ask just as many questions as they do. Come prepared with the basics: are you a fiduciary, how do you charge, what does your typical client look like. The answers will tell you a lot about whether this is someone worth trusting with your financial future.

And if you're still on the fence about going the advisor route, check out our picks for the best online brokers for beginners -- sometimes the best first step is getting comfortable managing your own money.

Ready to find your advisor?

The right financial advisor can be a huge stress reliever -- but only if they're the right fit for you.

If you need more guidance, start with a matching tool like SmartAsset to compare options side by side and figure out what kind of advisor actually fits your situation.



