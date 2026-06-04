Make Your Money Work Harder: Best Financial Advisors This Month, June 2026

Published on June 4, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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June means we're officially closing in on the halfway point of 2026. The money goals you set in January are either gaining momentum or quietly collecting dust -- and a great financial advisor can make a serious difference either way.

Each month we update this list with the top advisors worth your attention right now. Let's get to the list 👇

Not sure where to start?

SmartAsset's free matching tool can connect you with vetted financial advisors in your area, so you can compare options before committing.

Top financial advisors this month, June 2026

🔥 MOST POPULAR
SoFi Invest®

SoFi Invest®

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.

Fees:

$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts

Account Minimum:

$0

Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.

Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is  0.026%. Percentages for the $1,000 are subject to decrease.
Learn More for SoFi Invest®

On SoFi Invest's Secure Website.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.

Fees:

$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.

Account Minimum:

$0

Learn More for Charles Schwab

On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing

J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing

Our Rating:

4.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

A no-frills platform with $0 mutual fund fees, J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing offers easy trading, an optional robo-advisor, and seamless Chase integration.

Fees:

$0 per trade

Account Minimum:

$0

Get a cash bonus up to $1,000 when you open and fund a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account.

Circle with letter I in it. $1,000 when you fund with $250,000 or more; $325 when you fund with $100,000-$249,999; $150 when you fund with $25,000-$99,999; $50 when you fund with $5,000-$24,999. Cash promotion is limited to one per customer and can only be applied to one new J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account (General Investment, Traditional IRA, or Roth IRA). To enroll in the up to $1,000 offer, you must open an account through this page.
Learn More for J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing

On J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing's Secure Website.

How to choose a trustworthy advisor

A great financial advisor doesn't just manage your money -- they make your entire financial life feel more manageable. As you shop around, this is the bar worth holding people to.

On the credentials side, fiduciary status and a CFP designation are two big green flags. Fiduciaries are legally bound to work in your best interest (not their own or their firm's) and having a CFP certification is pretty much the gold standard for financial advisors.

On the human side, look for someone who listens well, seems genuinely curious about your situation, and explains things clearly. The best advisors ask as many questions as you do. Here's our full list of best financial advisors in 2026 worth a closer look.

Financial planner vs. financial advisor

The titles sound similar, but they're not quite the same -- and knowing the distinction can save you a lot of time when you're shopping around.

Financial advisor: A broad term for anyone who helps you manage money professionally. They manage investments, insurance, taxes, retirement accounts -- the role covers a wide range of services, which is exactly why credentials matter so much.

Financial planner: A more focused role built around mapping out your complete financial picture. Think retirement strategy, college savings, family and estate planning, or debt payoff. Look for the CFP designation as a sign they've put in the work.

Not sure which one fits your situation? If your finances are relatively straightforward, a financial advisor may be all you need. If life is getting more complex, a CFP-designated planner is worth the conversation.

What your first meeting might look like

Meeting with a financial advisor is a lot less formal than you might think. It feels more like a conversation vs. an interview, with both sides getting a feel for whether it's the right fit.

The advisor will likely start by asking about your financial situation, your goals, and your timeline. How much have you saved? What are you working toward? When do you want to retire? Don't stress about having perfect answers -- this is exactly the kind of conversation a good advisor is trained to guide you through.

Your job in that first meeting is to ask just as many questions as they do. Come prepared with the basics: are you a fiduciary, how do you charge, what does your typical client look like. The answers will tell you a lot about whether this is someone worth trusting with your financial future.

And if you're still on the fence about going the advisor route, check out our picks for the best online brokers for beginners -- sometimes the best first step is getting comfortable managing your own money.

Ready to find your advisor?

The right financial advisor can be a huge stress reliever -- but only if they're the right fit for you.

If you need more guidance, start with a matching tool like SmartAsset to compare options side by side and figure out what kind of advisor actually fits your situation.

FAQs

  • For most people navigating a complex financial life, yes. A good advisor earns their fee by helping you make smarter tax decisions, avoid costly mistakes, and stay the course when markets get uncomfortable. The real value often shows up not in what they do, but in what they help you avoid doing.

  • Probably less than you think. Some advisors do have high minimums, but plenty work with everyday investors at accessible price points -- especially fee-only advisors who charge hourly or flat rates. Many robo-advisor platforms have no minimum at all. The best move is to shop around before you assume anyone is out of reach.

  • It differs from advisor to advisor -- this is why it's so important to ask each one directly in your first meeting.

    • "Fee-only" advisors typically charge $150-$400 per hour or have a flat annual retainer.
    • "AUM-based" advisors usually charge around 1% of the assets they manage.
    • "Robo-advisors" are the most budget-friendly option, many charge just 0.25% or less.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.