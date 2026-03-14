Best Financial Advisors This Month, March 2026: Vetted Picks for Every Portfolio Size

Each month, we round up the top financial advisors worth knowing about right now, so you can skip the endless Googling and get straight to making informed decisions. These picks are chosen with real people in mind: folks who want trustworthy guidance without the jargon, the runaround, or the sneaky fees.

Whether you're just starting to think about getting your finances in order or you're ready to hand the reins to a pro, the right advisor can make a serious difference -- not just in your portfolio, but in your overall peace of mind.

SmartAsset's free matching tool can connect you with vetted financial advisors in your area, so you can compare options before committing.

$1,000 when you fund with $250,000 or more; $325 when you fund with $100,000-$249,999; $150 when you fund with $25,000-$99,999; $50 when you fund with $5,000-$24,999. Cash promotion is limited to one per customer and can only be applied to one new J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account (General Investment, Traditional IRA, or Roth IRA). To enroll in the up to $1,000 offer, you must open an account through this page.

Circle with letter I in it. $1,000 when you fund with $250,000 or more; $325 when you fund with $100,000-$249,999; $150 when you fund with $25,000-$99,999; $50 when you fund with $5,000-$24,999. Cash promotion is limited to one per customer and can only be applied to one new J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account (General Investment, Traditional IRA, or Roth IRA). To enroll in the up to $1,000 offer, you must open an account through this page.

NEW! Get a cash bonus up to $1,000 when you open and fund a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $3,000 is 0.026%. Percentages for the $3,000 are subject to decrease.

Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $3,000 is 0.026%. Percentages for the $3,000 are subject to decrease.

Get up to $3,000 in stock when you open & fund a new account. Valid until March 31, 2026.

This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How to pick a financial advisor you can actually trust

The single most important thing to look for in a financial advisor is that they are a fiduciary.

A fiduciary advisor is legally required to act in your best interest -- not their own, not their firm's. That alone narrows the field significantly.

Beyond that, look for transparency around fees (more on that below), relevant credentials like CFP (Certified Financial Planner), and a communication style you prefer.

If you leave your first meeting more confused than when you walked in, that's probably a red flag. A good advisor should make things feel clearer, not cloudier.

How much hands-on advice do you need?

"Financial advisor" can mean very different things depending on the platform. Some services are largely software-driven, using algorithms to manage your portfolio automatically.

Others give you direct access to real CFPs who can talk through decisions with you one on one.

Robo-advisors are typically cheaper and work well for straightforward investing goals. But if your financial life is more complex -- or you just want a real person to call when something changes -- a human advisor is worth the extra cost.

The key is being honest about how you like to work before you commit to anything. And if you're still finding your footing, check out how to start buying stocks on your own first.

Questions to ask when meeting advisors

Walking into an advisor meeting without a game plan is like shopping for a car with no budget.

Here are four easy questions to cut through the fluff:

Are you a fiduciary? This is non-negotiable for a lot of people. If the answer is anything other than a clear "yes," keep looking. How do you charge for your services? Get specific and ask for a breakdown of all fees. Since their fees come out of your pocket, you'll want to know exactly how much the advisors cost. What's your investment philosophy? Ideally, you'll want someone whose approach aligns with yours. A good advisor will take the time to understand who you are and your goals before making recommendations. How often will we communicate? Some advisors do quarterly check-ins, others are more hands-on. Just know what you're getting so everyone's expectations are on the same page.

And if you're still deciding between going the advisor route or DIY investing, check out our picks for the best online brokers for beginners -- sometimes the best first move is getting comfortable managing your own money.

Ready to find your match?

The right financial advisor can be a huge stress reliever -- but only if they're the right fit for you.

If you need more guidance, start with a matching tool like SmartAsset to compare options side by side and figure out what kind of advisor actually fits your situation.



