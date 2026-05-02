Best Financial Advisors This Month, May 2026: Top Picks to Help You Finish the Year Strong
The best time to find a great financial advisor was six months ago. The second best time is right now. Whether you're starting fresh or ready to level up your current investing situation, this month's picks have you covered.
We update this list every month so you're always seeing the most relevant options. Here are our top financial advisors worth checking out in May 2026.
SmartAsset's free matching tool can connect you with vetted financial advisors in your area, so you can compare options before committing.
Top financial advisors this month, May 2026
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This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.
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Get up to $3,000 in stock when you open & fund a new Active Invest account. Valid until May 6, 2026.
On SoFi Invest's Secure Website.
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= Fair
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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How to find a financial advisor worth your time and money
The financial world is full of impressive titles and smooth talkers, so knowing what to actually look for matters.
Start with one simple question: are you a fiduciary? A fiduciary advisor is legally required to act in your best interest -- not their firm's, nor their own. That one word does a lot of filtering to find advice that's actually tailored to your specific situation.
From there, look for clear credentials like a CFP designation, transparent fees, and someone whose communication style works for you. The best financial advisors make your financial life feel simpler, not more complicated.
Financial advisor vs. financial planner: Which one do you actually need?
These words get thrown around interchangeably. Here's the main difference.
Financial advisor: Anyone who helps you manage your money in a professional capacity. It's a very broad title, covering everything from investment management to insurance planning to tax strategy.
Financial planner: A more specific role focused on mapping out your full financial picture. Retirement, college savings, estate planning, debt payoff -- the whole thing. Here's where you'll want to look for the CFP designation as a sign they've done the work.
Not sure which one you need? If your finances are fairly straightforward, a financial advisor may be all you need to help manage your money. But if your life is getting more complex, a CFP-designated planner is worth talking to.
5 questions worth asking before you commit
Preparing for your first advisor meeting is easier than you think. These five questions are all you need to walk in confident, and walk out with real answers.
- Are you a fiduciary? This one is non-negotiable. A fiduciary is legally required to act in your best interest -- so you don't have to worry about being sold stuff you don't actually need.
- How exactly do you get paid? Don't be shy about this one. Ask for a full breakdown of every fee they charge (advisory costs, fund expenses, account minimums, all of it) and how they make money. A good advisor will answer without flinching.
- What's your approach to investing? This is a bit of a trick question, because the best advisors will tailor their investing approach around your goals. So asking this should lead to a two-way conversation about risk tolerance and what you are trying to achieve.
- What kind of clients do you usually work with? Advisors often specialize in specific situations (eg. retirees, young professionals, small business owners). You want someone who genuinely knows your world, not someone learning on the job at your expense.
- How will we stay in touch? Quarterly reviews, monthly check-ins, or ad hoc calls when life changes -- it varies a lot by advisor. Set clear expectations upfront so there are no surprises down the road.
Ready to find your advisor?
The right financial advisor can be a huge stress reliever -- but only if they're the right fit for you.
If you need more guidance, start with a matching tool like SmartAsset to compare options side by side and figure out what kind of advisor actually fits your situation.
FAQs
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It really depends on the type of advisor and their fee structure. "Fee-only" advisors typically charge $200-$400 per hour or a flat annual retainer. AUM-based advisors usually charge around 1% of assets managed. Robo-advisors are the most affordable option, often charging 0.25% or less with no minimum balance required.
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For a lot of people, yes -- but it depends on your situation. A good advisor earns their fee through smart tax planning, helping you avoid costly mistakes, and keeping you calm when markets get rocky. If you're managing a complex financial life, that guidance can easily pay for itself.
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Some advisors do have high minimums. But plenty don't -- especially fee-only advisors who charge hourly or flat rates. And many robo-advisor platforms have no minimum at all. Don't count yourself out before you've looked around.
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