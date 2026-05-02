Best Financial Advisors This Month, May 2026: Top Picks to Help You Finish the Year Strong

We update this list every month so you're always seeing the most relevant options. Here are our top financial advisors worth checking out in May 2026.

The best time to find a great financial advisor was six months ago. The second best time is right now . Whether you're starting fresh or ready to level up your current investing situation, this month's picks have you covered.

SmartAsset's free matching tool can connect you with vetted financial advisors in your area, so you can compare options before committing.

$1,000 when you fund with $250,000 or more; $325 when you fund with $100,000-$249,999; $150 when you fund with $25,000-$99,999; $50 when you fund with $5,000-$24,999. Cash promotion is limited to one per customer and can only be applied to one new J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account (General Investment, Traditional IRA, or Roth IRA). To enroll in the up to $1,000 offer, you must open an account through this page.

Circle with letter I in it. $1,000 when you fund with $250,000 or more; $325 when you fund with $100,000-$249,999; $150 when you fund with $25,000-$99,999; $50 when you fund with $5,000-$24,999. Cash promotion is limited to one per customer and can only be applied to one new J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account (General Investment, Traditional IRA, or Roth IRA). To enroll in the up to $1,000 offer, you must open an account through this page.

Get a cash bonus up to $1,000 when you open and fund a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $3,000 is 0.026%. Percentages for the $3,000 are subject to decrease.

Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $3,000 is 0.026%. Percentages for the $3,000 are subject to decrease.

Get up to $3,000 in stock when you open & fund a new Active Invest account. Valid until May 6, 2026.

This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How to find a financial advisor worth your time and money

The financial world is full of impressive titles and smooth talkers, so knowing what to actually look for matters.

Start with one simple question: are you a fiduciary? A fiduciary advisor is legally required to act in your best interest -- not their firm's, nor their own. That one word does a lot of filtering to find advice that's actually tailored to your specific situation.

From there, look for clear credentials like a CFP designation, transparent fees, and someone whose communication style works for you. The best financial advisors make your financial life feel simpler, not more complicated.

Financial advisor vs. financial planner: Which one do you actually need?

These words get thrown around interchangeably. Here's the main difference.

Financial advisor: Anyone who helps you manage your money in a professional capacity. It's a very broad title, covering everything from investment management to insurance planning to tax strategy.

Financial planner: A more specific role focused on mapping out your full financial picture. Retirement, college savings, estate planning, debt payoff -- the whole thing. Here's where you'll want to look for the CFP designation as a sign they've done the work.

Not sure which one you need? If your finances are fairly straightforward, a financial advisor may be all you need to help manage your money. But if your life is getting more complex, a CFP-designated planner is worth talking to.

5 questions worth asking before you commit

Preparing for your first advisor meeting is easier than you think. These five questions are all you need to walk in confident, and walk out with real answers.

Are you a fiduciary? This one is non-negotiable. A fiduciary is legally required to act in your best interest -- so you don't have to worry about being sold stuff you don't actually need. How exactly do you get paid? Don't be shy about this one. Ask for a full breakdown of every fee they charge (advisory costs, fund expenses, account minimums, all of it) and how they make money. A good advisor will answer without flinching. What's your approach to investing? This is a bit of a trick question, because the best advisors will tailor their investing approach around your goals. So asking this should lead to a two-way conversation about risk tolerance and what you are trying to achieve. What kind of clients do you usually work with? Advisors often specialize in specific situations (eg. retirees, young professionals, small business owners). You want someone who genuinely knows your world, not someone learning on the job at your expense. How will we stay in touch? Quarterly reviews, monthly check-ins, or ad hoc calls when life changes -- it varies a lot by advisor. Set clear expectations upfront so there are no surprises down the road.

Ready to find your advisor?

The right financial advisor can be a huge stress reliever -- but only if they're the right fit for you.

If you need more guidance, start with a matching tool like SmartAsset to compare options side by side and figure out what kind of advisor actually fits your situation.



