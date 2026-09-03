Best Financial Advisors This Month, September 2026: The Smartest Money Move You Can Make This Fall
Fall has a way of helping you refocus on goals. Kids go back to school, routines kick back in, and suddenly the year feels like it's closing in fast. That shift in energy is a great time to take a hard look at your finances.
Whether you've got a seven-figure portfolio you need help managing or you're just starting and need some casual advice, we have you covered.
Here are this month's top financial advisor picks.
SmartAsset's free matching tool can connect you with vetted financial advisors in your area, so you can compare options before committing.
Top financial advisors this month, September 2026
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
$0
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Vanguard is one of the best brokerages for passive investors who want to buy low-cost index fund ETFs. It also offers thousands of no-transaction-fee mutual funds, and excellent zero-commission options for buying stocks online, with no account minimums for brokerage accounts. Vanguard tries to keep its costs and expense ratios low so investors (like you) can keep more of your returns.
$0 online; $25 broker-assisted fee for some phone trades of stocks and ETFs from other companies (Less than $1 million)
$0
How to find a trustworthy advisor
Two simple filters eliminate most of the bad advisor fits before you even pick up the phone.
First, fiduciary status. A fiduciary is legally required to act in your best interest -- not their firm's, not their own. This means you'll get advice tailored to your situation, whatever is best for you.
Second, look for a CFP designation, which stands for Certified Financial Planner. It signals serious training and genuine ethical commitment.
Beyond credentials, pay attention to how they communicate. If a first conversation leaves you feeling clearer and more confident, you're in the right place. Browse our full list of best financial advisors to see who clears the bar.
Online vs. local financial advisors: which is the better fit?
For most people, an online advisor is a completely solid choice. The technology has caught up to the point where a remote advisor can handle the vast majority of financial planning needs without skipping a beat.
Local advisors still can be helpful in specific situations: complex estates, business finances, or if you just work better face to face. Neither is wrong -- it really comes down to how you like to operate.
How much does a financial advisor actually cost?
Costs vary a lot depending on the level of service you're looking for. Here are some of the more common fee structures for financial advisors:
- Fee-only: Advisors charge directly for their time, either hourly ($150–$400 is typical), as a flat annual retainer, or a one-time project fee. Fee-only advisors are generally the most transparent option.
- AUM-based: This stands for assets under management, and you pay a percentage of the assets your advisor manages. This is usually around 1%, so on a $500,000 portfolio this means $5,000 per year. It's a simple and straightforward fee structure, but worth watching as your portfolio grows.
- Robo-advisors: The most budget-friendly route, typically charging 0.25% or less with no minimum balance required. Robo-advisors are great for straightforward investing goals like periodic rebalancing.
Ready to find your advisor?
Q4 is closer than it feels, and the best time to get a pro in your corner is before the year-end rush -- not during it.
If you need more guidance, start with a matching tool like SmartAsset to compare options side by side and figure out what kind of advisor actually fits your situation.
FAQs
-
For general money questions, sure -- AI tools have gotten really helpful for things like explaining concepts, running numbers, and helping you think through options. But for real financial decisions, treat it as a starting point, not a final answer. AI doesn't know your full situation, and the stakes are too high to rely on it alone.
-
A financial advisor is the broad catch-all for anyone who helps you manage money. A financial planner helps with your wider financial picture -- retirement, estate planning, debt, the works.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
INVESTMENT AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE: NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT FDIC INSURED • NO BANK GUARANTEE • MAY LOSE VALUE
Vanguard disclosures
Visit vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus, for Vanguard and non-Vanguard funds offered through Vanguard Brokerage Services. The prospectus contains investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information; read and consider carefully before investing.
Commission-free trading of Vanguard ETFs applies to trades placed both online and by phone. All ETFs are subject to management fees and expenses; refer to each ETF's prospectus for more information. Account service fees may also apply. All ETF sales are subject to a securities transaction fee. See the Vanguard Brokerage Services commission and fee schedules for full details.
Vanguard funds not held in a brokerage account are held by The Vanguard Group, Inc., and are not protected by SIPC. Brokerage assets are held by Vanguard Brokerage Services, a division of Vanguard Marketing Corporation, member FINRA and SIPC.
Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor of the Vanguard Funds