Best Financial Advisors This Month, September 2026: The Smartest Money Move You Can Make This Fall

Published on Sept. 3, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Fall has a way of helping you refocus on goals. Kids go back to school, routines kick back in, and suddenly the year feels like it's closing in fast. That shift in energy is a great time to take a hard look at your finances.

Whether you've got a seven-figure portfolio you need help managing or you're just starting and need some casual advice, we have you covered.

Here are this month's top financial advisor picks.

Not sure where to start?

SmartAsset's free matching tool can connect you with vetted financial advisors in your area, so you can compare options before committing.

Top financial advisors this month, September 2026

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.

Fees:

$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.

Account Minimum:

$0

Learn More for Charles Schwab

On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing

J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing

Our Rating:

4.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

A no-frills platform with $0 mutual fund fees, J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing offers easy trading, an optional robo-advisor, and seamless Chase integration.

Fees:

$0 per trade

Account Minimum:

$0

Get a cash bonus up to $1,000 when you open and fund a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account.

Circle with letter I in it. $1,000 when you fund with $250,000 or more; $325 when you fund with $100,000-$249,999; $150 when you fund with $25,000-$99,999; $50 when you fund with $5,000-$24,999. Cash promotion is limited to one per customer and can only be applied to one new J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account (General Investment, Traditional IRA, or Roth IRA). To enroll in the up to $1,000 offer, you must open an account through this page.
Learn More for J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing

On J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing's Secure Website.

Vanguard

Vanguard

Our Rating:

4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

Vanguard is one of the best brokerages for passive investors who want to buy low-cost index fund ETFs. It also offers thousands of no-transaction-fee mutual funds, and excellent zero-commission options for buying stocks online, with no account minimums for brokerage accounts. Vanguard tries to keep its costs and expense ratios low so investors (like you) can keep more of your returns.

Fees:

$0 online; $25 broker-assisted fee for some phone trades of stocks and ETFs from other companies (Less than $1 million)

Account Minimum:

$0

Learn More for Vanguard

On Vanguard's Secure Website.

How to find a trustworthy advisor

Two simple filters eliminate most of the bad advisor fits before you even pick up the phone.

First, fiduciary status. A fiduciary is legally required to act in your best interest -- not their firm's, not their own. This means you'll get advice tailored to your situation, whatever is best for you.

Second, look for a CFP designation, which stands for Certified Financial Planner. It signals serious training and genuine ethical commitment.

Beyond credentials, pay attention to how they communicate. If a first conversation leaves you feeling clearer and more confident, you're in the right place. Browse our full list of best financial advisors to see who clears the bar.

Online vs. local financial advisors: which is the better fit?

For most people, an online advisor is a completely solid choice. The technology has caught up to the point where a remote advisor can handle the vast majority of financial planning needs without skipping a beat.

Local advisors still can be helpful in specific situations: complex estates, business finances, or if you just work better face to face. Neither is wrong -- it really comes down to how you like to operate.

How much does a financial advisor actually cost?

Costs vary a lot depending on the level of service you're looking for. Here are some of the more common fee structures for financial advisors:

  • Fee-only: Advisors charge directly for their time, either hourly ($150–$400 is typical), as a flat annual retainer, or a one-time project fee. Fee-only advisors are generally the most transparent option.
  • AUM-based: This stands for assets under management, and you pay a percentage of the assets your advisor manages. This is usually around 1%, so on a $500,000 portfolio this means $5,000 per year. It's a simple and straightforward fee structure, but worth watching as your portfolio grows.
  • Robo-advisors: The most budget-friendly route, typically charging 0.25% or less with no minimum balance required. Robo-advisors are great for straightforward investing goals like periodic rebalancing.

Ready to find your advisor?

Q4 is closer than it feels, and the best time to get a pro in your corner is before the year-end rush -- not during it.

If you need more guidance, start with a matching tool like SmartAsset to compare options side by side and figure out what kind of advisor actually fits your situation.

FAQs

  • For general money questions, sure -- AI tools have gotten really helpful for things like explaining concepts, running numbers, and helping you think through options. But for real financial decisions, treat it as a starting point, not a final answer. AI doesn't know your full situation, and the stakes are too high to rely on it alone.

  • A financial advisor is the broad catch-all for anyone who helps you manage money. A financial planner helps with your wider financial picture -- retirement, estate planning, debt, the works.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.