The Best IRA Brokers of July 2026: Matches, Low Fees, and Top Picks
Back in 2018 I encouraged a friend of mine to open her first Roth IRA. She only invested $500 that entire year, but it was the start of something awesome.
Today her account holds more than $40,000 as she's been investing continuously over the years. I'm proud of her every time I think about it, and getting started was the hardest part.
Picking the right IRA broker matters just as much as getting started. Look for one with no monthly fees, an easy sign-up and account management app, and a wide range of investments to choose from.
Here are my top three top picks for July 2026.
1. Charles Schwab: Built for set-and-forget IRA investors
An IRA works best as a set-it-and-forget-it account, not a place for chasing hot stocks. Schwab fits that job well.
It offers every major IRA type, charges no monthly account fees, and stocks a deep library of index funds and ETFs. My wife keeps her Roth IRA here, and Charles Schwab just earned our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026.
Who it's best for: Beginners and anyone who wants a simple, low-cost place to park index funds and leave them alone.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
$0
2. Fidelity: The broker that can do it all
Fidelity lets you hold almost any account type under one roof: IRAs, taxable brokerage accounts, 401(k)s, even custodial accounts for kids. That matters if your money is scattered across a few places (just like my portfolio right now).
Its index funds run famously cheap, including a few with zero expense ratios. Fidelity took home our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026.
Who it's best for: People juggling multiple account types who want them consolidated under one trusted brand.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Fidelity IRAs are a smart choice for anyone looking to invest for retirement. You get tax advantages, free online tools to help you build a retirement plan and access to financial professionals if you have retirement planning questions, and access to support when you need it. Plus, there are no account fees or minimums to open -- making it easy to start investing today.
No account fees to open a Fidelity IRA
$0
3. SoFi Invest®: A rare match on IRA contributions
Most brokers don't pay you extra for contributing to your own retirement account. SoFi Invest® does.
It offers a 1% match on eligible IRA contributions and rollovers, terms apply, on top of a genuinely easy mobile app for managing money. SoFi® earned our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026.
Who it's best for: Younger investors comfortable managing accounts from their phone, plus anyone who wants a small bonus on every dollar they put in.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and 1% IRA match on rollovers. It also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.
$0 commission, $0 per trade, other fees may apply
$0
SPECIAL OFFER
Get a 1% IRA Match on contributions & rollovers. Terms apply.
On Secure Website.
IRA contribution limits for 2026
For 2026, you can contribute up to $7,500 to an IRA, or $8,600 if you're 50 or older. That limit applies across all your IRAs combined, whether you have traditional or Roth accounts.
Getting started matters more than which type you pick. A quarter of non-retirees have no retirement savings at all, according to Motley Fool research. So opening an account and contributing regularly puts you ahead of a lot of people.
Even if you can't max out contributions, it's important to invest what you can. Investing just $300 a month for 30 years at a historical stock market average of 10% annually, you'd end up with roughly $680,000. That's the power of starting now instead of waiting for a bigger paycheck.
See our entire list of best IRA brokers in 2026, and get started today.
FAQs
-
Yes, you can contribute to both in the same year. Your 401(k) contributions don't reduce your IRA limit, and vice versa. Just note that if you or a spouse have a workplace plan, your income may limit how much of your traditional IRA contribution is tax-deductible.
-
No, match money from a broker doesn't count toward your annual IRA contribution limit. You can contribute the full $7,500 (or $8,600 if you're 50 or older) and still collect the match on top of it. The match is separate, promotional cash from the broker.
-
Generally speaking, choose a Roth if you expect to be in a higher tax bracket in retirement than you are now. Choose traditional if you expect a lower bracket later, since you get the tax break today instead. If you're unsure, splitting contributions between both hedges your bet.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.