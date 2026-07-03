The Best IRA Brokers of July 2026: Matches, Low Fees, and Top Picks

Back in 2018 I encouraged a friend of mine to open her first Roth IRA. She only invested $500 that entire year, but it was the start of something awesome. Today her account holds more than $40,000 as she's been investing continuously over the years. I'm proud of her every time I think about it, and getting started was the hardest part. Picking the right IRA broker matters just as much as getting started. Look for one with no monthly fees, an easy sign-up and account management app, and a wide range of investments to choose from. Here are my top three top picks for July 2026.

1. Charles Schwab: Built for set-and-forget IRA investors An IRA works best as a set-it-and-forget-it account, not a place for chasing hot stocks. Schwab fits that job well. It offers every major IRA type, charges no monthly account fees, and stocks a deep library of index funds and ETFs. My wife keeps her Roth IRA here, and Charles Schwab just earned our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026. Who it's best for: Beginners and anyone who wants a simple, low-cost place to park index funds and leave them alone.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Charles Schwab Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set. Read Full Review Fees: $0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares. Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Charles Schwab On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

2. Fidelity: The broker that can do it all Fidelity lets you hold almost any account type under one roof: IRAs, taxable brokerage accounts, 401(k)s, even custodial accounts for kids. That matters if your money is scattered across a few places (just like my portfolio right now). Its index funds run famously cheap, including a few with zero expense ratios. Fidelity took home our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026. Who it's best for: People juggling multiple account types who want them consolidated under one trusted brand.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Fidelity IRA Our Rating: 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Fidelity IRAs are a smart choice for anyone looking to invest for retirement. You get tax advantages, free online tools to help you build a retirement plan and access to financial professionals if you have retirement planning questions, and access to support when you need it. Plus, there are no account fees or minimums to open -- making it easy to start investing today. Read Full Review Fees: No account fees to open a Fidelity IRA Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Fidelity IRA On Fidelity's Secure Website.

3. SoFi Invest®: A rare match on IRA contributions Most brokers don't pay you extra for contributing to your own retirement account. SoFi Invest® does. It offers a 1% match on eligible IRA contributions and rollovers, terms apply, on top of a genuinely easy mobile app for managing money. SoFi® earned our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026. Who it's best for: Younger investors comfortable managing accounts from their phone, plus anyone who wants a small bonus on every dollar they put in.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner SoFi Invest® Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and 1% IRA match on rollovers. It also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares. Read Full Review Fees: $0 commission, $0 per trade, other fees may apply Account Minimum: $0 SPECIAL OFFER Get a 1% IRA Match on contributions & rollovers. Terms apply. Learn More for SoFi Invest® On Secure Website.

IRA contribution limits for 2026 For 2026, you can contribute up to $7,500 to an IRA, or $8,600 if you're 50 or older. That limit applies across all your IRAs combined, whether you have traditional or Roth accounts. Getting started matters more than which type you pick. A quarter of non-retirees have no retirement savings at all, according to Motley Fool research. So opening an account and contributing regularly puts you ahead of a lot of people. Even if you can't max out contributions, it's important to invest what you can. Investing just $300 a month for 30 years at a historical stock market average of 10% annually, you'd end up with roughly $680,000. That's the power of starting now instead of waiting for a bigger paycheck. See our entire list of best IRA brokers in 2026, and get started today.



