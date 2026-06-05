The Best IRA Brokers of June 2026: Free Matches and Low Fees

I opened my first Roth IRA about 10 years ago, and I've maxed out contributions every year since. Today that account holds right around $140,000, all of it sitting in a total stock market index fund. What I love about IRAs is that they live completely outside your workplace retirement plan. So anyone with earned income can open one and manage the investments themselves. Since an IRA is a long-term investing type of account (made to access only in retirement) I recommend choosing a broker with no monthly fees, a wide range of investments, and easy-to-use tools. Here are my three top picks right now in June 2026.

1. Charles Schwab: Built for set-and-forget IRA investors An IRA is the ultimate set-and-forget account. It isn't meant for day trading or chasing the next hot stock -- it's meant for steady, long-term growth. That's exactly why I love a low-cost broker that makes index funds and broad, diversified investments easy to buy and hold. Schwab nails this. It offers every major IRA type, no monthly account fees, and a deep library of index funds and ETFs. My wife keeps her Roth IRA with Schwab, and it just earned our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026. Who it's best for: Schwab is usually my first recommendation for beginners, or for friends who want a simple, low-cost place to park index funds and forget about it.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Charles Schwab Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set. Read Full Review Fees: $0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares. Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Charles Schwab On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

2. SoFi Invest®: A rare 1% match for IRA contributions SoFi® is one of the rapidly growing financial platforms in the U.S. And users love the mobile app because it's very intuitive to navigate and you can manage investing and banking accounts all in one spot. For IRA accounts it has a unique feature to incentivize people to save more. SoFi® offers a 1% match on all eligible IRA contributions and rollovers. Terms apply. SoFi® earned our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026, and has solid banking products for those that want an all-in-one app to manage their money world. Who it's best for: I typically recommend SoFi® to younger investors who are comfortable managing money accounts from their cellphone. Also, anyone who wants that little extra bonus with every dollar they contribute.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner SoFi Invest® Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and 1% IRA match on rollovers. It also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares. Read Full Review Fees: $0 commission, $0 per trade, other fees may apply Account Minimum: $0 SPECIAL OFFER Get a 1% IRA Match on contributions & rollovers. Terms apply. Learn More for SoFi Invest® On Secure Website.

3. Fidelity: The broker that can do it all I personally love Fidelity. It's a trustworthy financial behemoth, and you can hold almost any investing account type under one roof -- IRAs, brokerage accounts, 401(k)s, even custodial brokerage accounts for kids. That's a big deal if your money lives in a few different places, like mine does. Its index funds are famously low-cost (it even offers some zero-expense funds), and the platform is clean and simple to use. Fidelity took home our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026. Who it's best for: This is the one I suggest for people like me, who juggle a few different investing account types and want them all under one trusted roof.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Fidelity IRA Our Rating: 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Fidelity IRAs are a smart choice for anyone looking to invest for retirement. You get tax advantages, free online tools to help you build a retirement plan and access to financial professionals if you have retirement planning questions, and access to support when you need it. Plus, there are no account fees or minimums to open -- making it easy to start investing today. Read Full Review Fees: No account fees to open a Fidelity IRA Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Fidelity IRA On Fidelity's Secure Website.