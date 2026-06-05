The Best IRA Brokers of June 2026: Free Matches and Low Fees

Published on June 5, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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I opened my first Roth IRA about 10 years ago, and I've maxed out contributions every year since. Today that account holds right around $140,000, all of it sitting in a total stock market index fund.

What I love about IRAs is that they live completely outside your workplace retirement plan. So anyone with earned income can open one and manage the investments themselves. Since an IRA is a long-term investing type of account (made to access only in retirement) I recommend choosing a broker with no monthly fees, a wide range of investments, and easy-to-use tools.

Here are my three top picks right now in June 2026.

1. Charles Schwab: Built for set-and-forget IRA investors

An IRA is the ultimate set-and-forget account. It isn't meant for day trading or chasing the next hot stock -- it's meant for steady, long-term growth.

That's exactly why I love a low-cost broker that makes index funds and broad, diversified investments easy to buy and hold. Schwab nails this. It offers every major IRA type, no monthly account fees, and a deep library of index funds and ETFs. My wife keeps her Roth IRA with Schwab, and it just earned our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026.

Who it's best for: Schwab is usually my first recommendation for beginners, or for friends who want a simple, low-cost place to park index funds and forget about it.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.

Fees:

$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.

Account Minimum:

$0

Learn More for Charles Schwab

On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

2. SoFi Invest®: A rare 1% match for IRA contributions

SoFi® is one of the rapidly growing financial platforms in the U.S. And users love the mobile app because it's very intuitive to navigate and you can manage investing and banking accounts all in one spot.

For IRA accounts it has a unique feature to incentivize people to save more. SoFi® offers a 1% match on all eligible IRA contributions and rollovers. Terms apply.

SoFi® earned our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026, and has solid banking products for those that want an all-in-one app to manage their money world.

Who it's best for: I typically recommend SoFi® to younger investors who are comfortable managing money accounts from their cellphone. Also, anyone who wants that little extra bonus with every dollar they contribute.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
SoFi Invest®

SoFi Invest®

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and 1% IRA match on rollovers. It also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.

Fees:

$0 commission, $0 per trade, other fees may apply

Account Minimum:

$0

SPECIAL OFFER

Get a 1% IRA Match on contributions & rollovers. Terms apply.

Learn More for SoFi Invest®

On Secure Website.

3. Fidelity: The broker that can do it all

I personally love Fidelity. It's a trustworthy financial behemoth, and you can hold almost any investing account type under one roof -- IRAs, brokerage accounts, 401(k)s, even custodial brokerage accounts for kids. That's a big deal if your money lives in a few different places, like mine does.

Its index funds are famously low-cost (it even offers some zero-expense funds), and the platform is clean and simple to use. Fidelity took home our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026.

Who it's best for: This is the one I suggest for people like me, who juggle a few different investing account types and want them all under one trusted roof.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Fidelity IRA

Fidelity IRA

Our Rating:

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

Fidelity IRAs are a smart choice for anyone looking to invest for retirement. You get tax advantages, free online tools to help you build a retirement plan and access to financial professionals if you have retirement planning questions, and access to support when you need it. Plus, there are no account fees or minimums to open -- making it easy to start investing today.

Fees:

No account fees to open a Fidelity IRA

Account Minimum:

$0

Learn More for Fidelity IRA

On Fidelity's Secure Website.

Roth or traditional IRA: how to choose, and how to grow it

The type of IRA you choose changes your tax picture.

A traditional IRA gives you a tax deduction now, and you pay taxes later in retirement. A Roth IRA flips that -- you pay taxes on the money today, then it grows and comes out completely tax-free for life.

I personally invest in a Roth IRA, because I'm in a lower tax bracket right now vs. what I envision I'll be in the future. Your situation might be different in which case a traditional IRA will be better.

But no matter which one you choose, getting started is the most important part. Building a large portfolio comes down to two simple habits. Contribute consistently every year, and keep the money invested in something low-cost and diversified.

Compare the best IRA brokers of 2026 and open your account today.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.