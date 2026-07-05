The Best Online Brokerages of July 2026: No Account Minimums and $0 Trades

Ready to dip your toe into the world of investing? If so, a handful of top brokerages -- E*TRADE, Fidelity, and SoFi® -- are worth your attention. All three come with $0 commissions on stock and ETF trades, plus no account minimums, which means they're great options for beginners and experts alike. Beyond that, though, they differ in a few important ways. Here's how the three compare in July 2026 and how to find the one that's right for you.

1. E*TRADE: Great for customization and a strong bonus E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley charges $0 commissions on online U.S. stock, ETF, and options trades, with no account minimum to get started. Like the other brokers on this list, it also offers a sleek mobile app and an interface that's easy to understand. Where this account pulls ahead is customization: You can build charts with up to 16 columns and 65 different metrics, which matters if you like to dig into a stock before you buy it. Plus, E*TRADE now offers fractional shares on select stocks and ETFs, with more to come later. That makes it a viable for users who want to invest smaller amounts in valuable stocks. It's also got one of the better welcome bonuses out there: Customers who fund an account by Oct. 31, 2026 can earn up to $1,500, depending on the size of their deposit.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place. Read Full Review Fees: Commission-free; other fees apply Account Minimum: $0 SPECIAL OFFER Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it. Open a new eligible E*TRADE brokerage account, fund your account within 60 days of opening, and earn a cash credit of up to $1,500, depending on the size of your deposit. Offer good for one use per customer, on a single account. Please read full terms and conditions on our website. Learn More for E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley On E*TRADE's Secure Website.

2. Fidelity: Great for beginners and experts alike Fidelity is one of the largest brokerages in the country, with $5.9 trillion in assets under management, according to Motley Fool Money research. It also won our award for the Best Stock Broker Overall award of 2026. That's no accident. Fidelity charges nothing to open an account, nothing to maintain one, and $0 commissions on online U.S. stock and most ETF trades. You can also buy fractional shares of tons of companies for as little as $1, so a $200 stock isn't out of reach just because you've only got $50 to invest. And I love Fidelity's zero expense ratio index funds, which let you buy into a bunch of companies at once at no extra cost. Fidelity's mobile app regularly ranks near the top of independent surveys, and it's got tons of account options: brokerage accounts, IRAs, 529s, HSAs and more. You really can't go wrong with Fidelity.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Fidelity Our Rating: 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash. Read Full Review Fees: $0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****. Account Minimum: $0**** Learn More for Fidelity On Fidelity's Secure Website.

3. SoFi Active Investing: Great investment options alongside a complete financial platform Finally, SoFi Active Investing charges $0 commission on stocks, ETFs, and options, with no account minimum and fractional shares starting at $5. Terms apply. What sets it apart for me, though, is what you get alongside the brokerage account. With SoFi®, banking, credit cards, and loans all live in the same app, which means you can basically manage all your finances from one place. Who doesn't love that sort of simplicity? SoFi® also matches 1% of your IRA contributions and rollovers, which makes it a solid option for retirement savers. Terms apply. Research tools are thinner here than at Fidelity or E*TRADE, and SoFi® charges a $25 inactivity fee if you go six months without logging in. But if you already bank with SoFi® and want to keep everything under one roof, it's a great choice.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner SoFi Active Investing Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares. Read Full Review Fees: $0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts Account Minimum: $0 Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account. Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is 0.026%. Percentages for the $1,000 are subject to decrease. Learn More for SoFi Active Investing On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

Which brokerage is right for you? All three brokerages above are great choices, but here's a simple way to narrow it down: Pick Fidelity if you want a full-featured platform that scales from beginner to advanced with ease.

if you want a full-featured platform that scales from beginner to advanced with ease. Pick E*TRADE if you're the type who wants to slice and dice data before every trade.

if you're the type who wants to slice and dice data before every trade. Pick SoFi Active Investing if you want to manage your investments, bank account, and credit card in one place. And if none of these three feels like the right fit, check out our list of the best online brokers for more options.



