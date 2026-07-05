The Best Online Brokerages of July 2026: No Account Minimums and $0 Trades
Ready to dip your toe into the world of investing? If so, a handful of top brokerages -- E*TRADE, Fidelity, and SoFi® -- are worth your attention.
All three come with $0 commissions on stock and ETF trades, plus no account minimums, which means they're great options for beginners and experts alike. Beyond that, though, they differ in a few important ways.
Here's how the three compare in July 2026 and how to find the one that's right for you.
1. E*TRADE: Great for customization and a strong bonus
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley charges $0 commissions on online U.S. stock, ETF, and options trades, with no account minimum to get started. Like the other brokers on this list, it also offers a sleek mobile app and an interface that's easy to understand.
Where this account pulls ahead is customization: You can build charts with up to 16 columns and 65 different metrics, which matters if you like to dig into a stock before you buy it.
Plus, E*TRADE now offers fractional shares on select stocks and ETFs, with more to come later. That makes it a viable for users who want to invest smaller amounts in valuable stocks.
It's also got one of the better welcome bonuses out there: Customers who fund an account by Oct. 31, 2026 can earn up to $1,500, depending on the size of their deposit.
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E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place.
Commission-free; other fees apply
$0
SPECIAL OFFER
Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.
On E*TRADE's Secure Website.
2. Fidelity: Great for beginners and experts alike
Fidelity is one of the largest brokerages in the country, with $5.9 trillion in assets under management, according to Motley Fool Money research. It also won our award for the Best Stock Broker Overall award of 2026. That's no accident.
Fidelity charges nothing to open an account, nothing to maintain one, and $0 commissions on online U.S. stock and most ETF trades. You can also buy fractional shares of tons of companies for as little as $1, so a $200 stock isn't out of reach just because you've only got $50 to invest. And I love Fidelity's zero expense ratio index funds, which let you buy into a bunch of companies at once at no extra cost.
Fidelity's mobile app regularly ranks near the top of independent surveys, and it's got tons of account options: brokerage accounts, IRAs, 529s, HSAs and more. You really can't go wrong with Fidelity.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
$0****
3. SoFi Active Investing: Great investment options alongside a complete financial platform
Finally, SoFi Active Investing charges $0 commission on stocks, ETFs, and options, with no account minimum and fractional shares starting at $5. Terms apply. What sets it apart for me, though, is what you get alongside the brokerage account.
With SoFi®, banking, credit cards, and loans all live in the same app, which means you can basically manage all your finances from one place. Who doesn't love that sort of simplicity?
SoFi® also matches 1% of your IRA contributions and rollovers, which makes it a solid option for retirement savers. Terms apply.
Research tools are thinner here than at Fidelity or E*TRADE, and SoFi® charges a $25 inactivity fee if you go six months without logging in. But if you already bank with SoFi® and want to keep everything under one roof, it's a great choice.
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This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.
$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts
$0
Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
Which brokerage is right for you?
All three brokerages above are great choices, but here's a simple way to narrow it down:
- Pick Fidelity if you want a full-featured platform that scales from beginner to advanced with ease.
- Pick E*TRADE if you're the type who wants to slice and dice data before every trade.
- Pick SoFi Active Investing if you want to manage your investments, bank account, and credit card in one place.
And if none of these three feels like the right fit, check out our list of the best online brokers for more options.
FAQs
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Yes, as long as your broker is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). SIPC coverage protects up to $500,000 per account, including $250,000 in cash, if the brokerage fails. It doesn't protect against investment losses from market performance, however.
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Yes, all three offer traditional and Roth IRAs alongside standard brokerage accounts. SoFi® adds a 1% match on IRA contributions and rollovers, a perk that's uncommon among zero-commission brokers.
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You can transfer your account to a new broker through an ACAT transfer, which moves your investments without selling them. Some brokers charge an outgoing transfer fee, often $50 to $75.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
E*TRADE services are available just to U.S. residents.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.