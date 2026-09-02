The Best Online Brokerages of September 2026: No Account Minimums and $0 Trades

These days, you can build an entire investment portfolio without leaving your couch. You open the account, move money in, research a stock, and buy it -- all online from your laptop or cellphone. My team and I have rated and reviewed the largest stock brokers in the U.S. Right now, my favorites for easy online management are Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, and SoFi Active Investing. Each one charges $0 for stock and ETF trades, with no minimum to open.

1. SoFi Active Investing: well-suited for starting a portfolio from your phone SoFi Active Investing won our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026, and its mobile app setup is the smoothest you'll find. You can open an account, link a bank, and buy your first fractional share for as little as $5, all in a few taps. Terms apply. Investing, banking, and loans live in one app, and it adds a 1% match on eligible IRA contributions and rollovers. Terms apply. The research tools are a little lighter than the traditional brokers, but the on-ramp is hard to beat. Who it's suited for: First-timers who want to start investing online today, even with just a few dollars.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner SoFi Active Investing Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares. Read Full Review Fees: $0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts Account Minimum: $0 Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account. Circle with letter I in it. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is 0.028%. If you don’t make a selection in 45 days, you’ll no longer qualify for the promo. Customer must fund their account with a minimum of $50.00 to qualify. Probability percentage is subject to decrease. Learn More for SoFi Active Investing On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

2. Fidelity: best for managing multiple account types online Fidelity earned our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026, and it's the broker I use for most of my personal accounts. I keep a Roth and traditional IRA, a regular brokerage account, and custodial accounts there, all under one login. Fidelity does have physical branches, but you can handle almost any task online in the web portal or mobile app. It offers a huge library of guides and research, plus a built-in virtual assistant and 24/7 support if you get stuck. Who it's best for: Anyone who wants one reliable online home base for a long-term portfolio.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Fidelity Our Rating: 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash. Read Full Review Fees: $0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****. Account Minimum: $0**** Learn More for Fidelity On Fidelity's Secure Website.

Charles Schwab won our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026, and my wife keeps her Roth IRA and brokerage account there, which I manage online. Schwab gives do-it-yourself investors serious online tools, including the thinkorswim platform for charting and deeper research. It stays simple enough for hands-off investors, though. And when a question hits at 11 p.m., its 24/7 phone and chat support has an answer. Who it's best for: DIY investors who want powerful online tools with a human safety net one tap away.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Charles Schwab Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set. Read Full Review Fees: $0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares. Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Charles Schwab On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

4. E*TRADE: best online platform for hands-on investors E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley is built for people who like to dig in before they buy. It charges $0 for stock and ETF trades, with no minimum to start. Its Power E*TRADE platform lets you customize charts with dozens of metrics from your desk, and it now offers fractional shares on select stocks. Most long-term investors won't need all that firepower. But if you like to research and tinker before every trade, it's tough to beat online. Who it's best for: More active investors who want a powerful online platform without going full professional.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place. Read Full Review Fees: Commission-free; other fees apply Account Minimum: $0 Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it. Open a new eligible E*TRADE brokerage account, fund your account within 60 days of opening, and earn a cash credit of up to $1,500, depending on the size of your deposit. Offer good for one use per customer, on a single account. Please read full terms and conditions on our website. Learn More for E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley On E*TRADE's Secure Website.

What it takes to open a brokerage account online Opening a brokerage account takes about 10 minutes, and you can do the whole thing from your phone or computer at home. Here's what to have ready: Your Social Security number

A bank account to link for funding

A photo ID for verification The broker will ask you some regulatory questions (your risk tolerance, investing experience, etc) which is normal. Once you're approved, you can link your bank account and move money over by electronic transfer. There's no minimum with any of these brokers, so a $0 balance won't hold you back while you get set up. When the cash lands, you can buy your first stock or fund the same day. You can also see how every online broker we track stacks up side by side in our roundup of the best online stock brokers.



