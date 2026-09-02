The Best Online Brokerages of September 2026: No Account Minimums and $0 Trades
These days, you can build an entire investment portfolio without leaving your couch. You open the account, move money in, research a stock, and buy it -- all online from your laptop or cellphone.
My team and I have rated and reviewed the largest stock brokers in the U.S. Right now, my favorites for easy online management are Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, and SoFi Active Investing.
Each one charges $0 for stock and ETF trades, with no minimum to open.
1. SoFi Active Investing: well-suited for starting a portfolio from your phone
SoFi Active Investing won our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026, and its mobile app setup is the smoothest you'll find.
You can open an account, link a bank, and buy your first fractional share for as little as $5, all in a few taps. Terms apply. Investing, banking, and loans live in one app, and it adds a 1% match on eligible IRA contributions and rollovers. Terms apply. The research tools are a little lighter than the traditional brokers, but the on-ramp is hard to beat.
Who it's suited for: First-timers who want to start investing online today, even with just a few dollars.
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This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.
$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts
$0
Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
2. Fidelity: best for managing multiple account types online
Fidelity earned our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026, and it's the broker I use for most of my personal accounts. I keep a Roth and traditional IRA, a regular brokerage account, and custodial accounts there, all under one login.
Fidelity does have physical branches, but you can handle almost any task online in the web portal or mobile app. It offers a huge library of guides and research, plus a built-in virtual assistant and 24/7 support if you get stuck.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants one reliable online home base for a long-term portfolio.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
$0****
3. Charles Schwab: best online tools with real human backup
Charles Schwab won our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026, and my wife keeps her Roth IRA and brokerage account there, which I manage online.
Schwab gives do-it-yourself investors serious online tools, including the thinkorswim platform for charting and deeper research. It stays simple enough for hands-off investors, though. And when a question hits at 11 p.m., its 24/7 phone and chat support has an answer.
Who it's best for: DIY investors who want powerful online tools with a human safety net one tap away.
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
$0
4. E*TRADE: best online platform for hands-on investors
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley is built for people who like to dig in before they buy. It charges $0 for stock and ETF trades, with no minimum to start.
Its Power E*TRADE platform lets you customize charts with dozens of metrics from your desk, and it now offers fractional shares on select stocks. Most long-term investors won't need all that firepower. But if you like to research and tinker before every trade, it's tough to beat online.
Who it's best for: More active investors who want a powerful online platform without going full professional.
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E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place.
Commission-free; other fees apply
$0
Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.
On E*TRADE's Secure Website.
What it takes to open a brokerage account online
Opening a brokerage account takes about 10 minutes, and you can do the whole thing from your phone or computer at home. Here's what to have ready:
- Your Social Security number
- A bank account to link for funding
- A photo ID for verification
The broker will ask you some regulatory questions (your risk tolerance, investing experience, etc) which is normal. Once you're approved, you can link your bank account and move money over by electronic transfer.
There's no minimum with any of these brokers, so a $0 balance won't hold you back while you get set up. When the cash lands, you can buy your first stock or fund the same day.
You can also see how every online broker we track stacks up side by side in our roundup of the best online stock brokers.
FAQs
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Brokers make money in many different ways. The main sources are interest on uninvested cash, fees on margin loans or premium tools, and payment for order flow. Some offer advisory services or charge management fees for mutual funds.
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Yes. Major online brokers use bank-level encryption and identity verification, and accounts carry SIPC protection up to $500,000, including $250,000 in cash, if the firm fails. That coverage doesn't shield you from market losses, but your account itself is secure.
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You can absolutely invest on your own. Online brokers are built for do-it-yourself investors, and buying a few low-cost index funds is simple to manage yourself. An advisor helps with complex situations, but most long-term investors do fine handling it from home.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.
E*TRADE services are available just to U.S. residents.