Can You Retire With $400,000 in 2025?

Retiring with $400,000 might sound impossible these days. Groceries are still pricey, housing isn't getting cheaper in many places, and healthcare costs can drain your savings fast.

But here's what's changed in 2025: High-yield savings accounts and CDs are paying more, Social Security cost-of-living adjustments have bumped up benefits, and more retirees are embracing flexible, low-cost lifestyles.

That means retiring with $400,000 isn't out of reach -- it just takes a clear-eyed plan, smart spending, and the willingness to adapt.

Why $400,000 could work in 2025

For many, $400,000 may not sound like enough, but it depends on your spending, income sources, and where you live. In 2025, yields on some high-yield savings accounts are still near 4.00% APY, and CDs can hit 4.00%-4.50%, giving your cash a chance to grow.

If you can pair your $400,000 with Social Security and potentially part-time income, you may not need to rely as heavily on your nest egg each year.

The lifestyle piece

If you plan to retire on $400,000, you'll need to keep your annual expenses modest -- think $30,000 to $35,000 a year, adjusted for your Social Security benefits. That means:

Living in a low-cost state or even abroad

Downsizing your home

Driving a paid-off car

Prioritizing needs over wants

Healthcare will be your biggest challenge

Healthcare can derail a tight retirement budget. If you're under 65, private insurance can be expensive, but Affordable Car Act (ACA) subsidies may help if your income is low.

Consider:

Building up a health savings account (HSA) while you're working

Exploring ACA marketplace plans with subsidies

Planning for Medicare premiums and out-of-pocket costs

Inflation isn't done with us yet

Prices for many essentials remain elevated in 2025, and your $400,000 today will buy less in the future if you aren't invested wisely. Keeping a portion of your portfolio in stocks and inflation-protected assets will help maintain your purchasing power.

Withdrawal strategy: slow and steady

A conservative withdrawal rate (around 3%) will help your $400,000 last longer, especially if paired with Social Security and any part-time or hobby income.

Is $400,000 realistic for you?

Retiring with $400,000 in 2025 isn't easy, but it's not impossible. It requires:

Living below your means

Leveraging Social Security and possibly part-time work

Smart investing and a clear withdrawal plan

Being willing to adjust spending as needed

If you're aiming for $400,000, start by tracking your current spending, estimating future expenses, and checking your Social Security timeline. You may discover you're closer to retirement than you think if you're willing to adjust your lifestyle.