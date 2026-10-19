Chase Points-to-Investing Is Live Now -- and IRAs Are Coming in 2027

Chase just launched a game-changer redemption feature for Ultimate Rewards points. As of September 2026, eligible cardholders can turn points into cash and invest it in an eligible J.P. Morgan brokerage account.

Over the past eight years, I've earned more than $15,000 in credit card rewards. Some came from welcome offers, the rest from everyday spending on cards I already carry.

Here's the embarrassing part. I don't really have much to show for it. I spent nearly all of it on fun stuff like trips and shopping splurges.

Now imagine for a second what I'd have if I invested all that reward money instead? That $15K might be worth $20K or even $25K by now. And I'm only 40 years old… If I left it invested (and added more rewards over time) there's a real shot I could be sitting on a six-figure portfolio in my 60s -- just from credit card rewards.

How the new invest-your-points feature works

First, you'll need an eligible Chase credit card that earns Ultimate Rewards points.

Plenty of popular cards qualify, including the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, our pick for the Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026. The eligible lineup spans the Chase Sapphire, Freedom, and Ink Business card families.

To redeem points for investing, open up the Chase app or go to your web portal and look for "Invest Your Points" under the redemption options.

Each point you redeem converts to $0.01 -- for example, 50,000 points would become $500.

Once you redeem, the cash lands directly in an eligible linked J.P. Morgan investing account.

This new feature currently works with taxable J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing accounts, custodial accounts, and trust accounts. It offers commission-free online trades on stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and Treasuries, with no account minimum. IRAs and retirement rollovers are slated for 2027. It also won our award for Best Broker for Investing Credit Card Rewards for 2026.

And right now, you can get a cash bonus up to $1,000 when you open and fund a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account. The amount of your cash bonus depends on your deposit amount. You can get started by clicking the "Learn More" link below.