Dear Wife, Here's What to Do With Our Money if I Die Early

I handle most of our family's finances. I'm a money nerd, so I enjoy all the budgeting, tax stuff, and investment decisions.

My wife is brilliant, but personal finance just isn't her thing.

That got me thinking: if I die unexpectedly (I'm only 41 right now), she'd be left holding a pretty complicated bag. We've got multiple investment accounts, a rental property, various private investments -- and my guess is she has zero desire to sort through any of it while grieving.

So to help things along in a worst-case scenario, I wrote her a letter. It's like a casual money roadmap that accompanies our formal will and other docs.

I'm sharing the highlights here because most couples need something like this -- and almost nobody has it.

Before anything else: find these documents

None of the financial stuff below matters if she can't find our accounts. So first things first -- the letter tells her to locate the following:

Our will and any estate planning documents (she knows where we keep them)

Our net worth statement with the full list of assets, liabilities, and notes

Names/numbers of a few trusted friends she can call for help

If you're reading this as a couple and you don't have a will or a written list of assets yet, this might be a good first step. Just a simple spreadsheet or tally so your spouse knows where your money actually is kept.

Things to do immediately: relax, nothing is urgent

The first few weeks after I die, there's nothing that my wife has to do immediately money-wise. Here's why:

We have about four to five months of living expenses sitting in our savings accounts.

All bills, utilities and credit cards are on auto-pay.

My wife is a joint owner on all bank accounts, so there are no access issues to cash.

She's the primary beneficiary for any account solely in my name.

The way our cash flow is set up, she has many months of runway without touching a single investment. Grief is exhausting enough, so she doesn't need to freak out about money right away.

If you're reading this and realizing your own accounts aren't set up this way, start there. Joint accounts and beneficiary designations are the simplest, highest-impact estate planning moves most people never get around to. See the best joint savings accounts to consolidate into.

Things to do within 1-3 months: Call SSA, file claims, and change account names

Once she's ready, these are the moves that she would need to tackle next:

Social Security survivor benefits

Call the SSA at 1-800-772-1213. Because we have two young kids, survivor benefits could kick in immediately -- potentially around $2,500 per child per month, with a family maximum of roughly $5,700/month based on what I see in my SSA portal today.

That's significant, and worth filing for right away. My wife would also be eligible for spousal benefits starting at full retirement age.

Life insurance through my employer

Contact my HR department to find out the exact payout amount and start the claim process. It won't be life-changing money, but it'll provide a solid cash cushion for the first year or so.

Call our banks and brokerages

To access or rename accounts, she'll need certified copies of my death certificate (order 15-20 copies -- they get used more than you'd expect) and our marriage certificate.

From there, here's what to do with each account type:

Checking and savings: Already joint, so it's just a name change to remove me and make her the sole owner.

Already joint, so it's just a name change to remove me and make her the sole owner. My Roth IRA: Roll it directly into her existing Roth via a spousal transfer. Tax-free, penalty-free. Then leave it alone.

Roll it directly into her existing Roth via a spousal transfer. Tax-free, penalty-free. Then leave it alone. My 401(k) and traditional IRA: These can all turn into an inherited IRA. Don't touch it for years -- withdraw in small amounts later in retirement.

These can all turn into an inherited IRA. Don't touch it for years -- withdraw in small amounts later in retirement. My HSA: Same spousal transfer rules. It basically becomes her HSA, tax-free, for future medical costs.

Same spousal transfer rules. It basically becomes her HSA, tax-free, for future medical costs. Beneficiary-designated accounts: These transfer directly without probate. Just contact the institution with the death certificate. But remember to select a new beneficiary after any name changes (can be the kids, or other family).

It sounds like a lot, but most of this is just phone calls and paperwork. One account at a time, and it's done.

Things to do within 3-12 months: simplify everything

Once all the paperwork settles, the goal is to streamline our finances and create an easy system to manage everything going forward.

Right now, our investment landscape has more moving parts than it needs to.

My advice to her if I die: sell our rental property. Managing real estate solo isn't worth the headache. Same goes for our other private investments -- they're listed in our net worth statement with notes on how to exit each partnership.

Put all the proceeds into the index funds we already invest in. Index and chill has always been our strategy, and that doesn't change.

Right now our investment accounts are split between Charles Schwab and Fidelity -- both are great brokers, but honestly this is a good opportunity to consolidate everything into one place. Pick one and move everything there.

From there, the rule is simple: don't touch the investments unless you need to. Only withdraw what you need to live on. Let the rest compound.

The bottom line

My wife and I are in a better financial position than most folks our age. But we've also got more money stuff to untangle if I'm suddenly not here to manage it.

The more complicated your finances, the more your spouse needs a roadmap.

Writing my wife a letter was equal parts morbid and super helpful. If something happens to me tomorrow, at least she's not starting from scratch.

If this has got you thinking about your own situation, start with a basic letter and list of where all your money sits. And if you're still building that financial cushion worth leaving behind, the best place to start is a solid brokerage account. See our picks for the best brokerages to build long-term wealth.