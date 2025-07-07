Do You Really Need $1 Million to Retire in 2025?

I've covered retirement planning for years, and the question of needing $1 million to retire comes up constantly. And especially now, with inflation still sticky and market swings testing your nerves.

The short answer: It depends. The better answer is that you probably don't need exactly $1 million, but you do need a plan that matches your lifestyle, goals, and what the markets are giving us right now.

Why $1 million became the target

The "$1 million rule" took hold because it's a big, clean number that sounds safe. For years, it was tied to the 4% rule, which suggests you could withdraw about 4% annually and not run out of money over a 30-year retirement.

But in 2025, the 4% rule is under debate. Some experts say 4% is too aggressive if markets underperform, while others think higher yields on cash and bonds could support that rate. Bottom line: It's a guideline, not a law.

Inflation still matters

Inflation cooled from its 2022-2023 peaks, but many prices -- especially for healthcare and housing -- are still higher than pre-pandemic levels. A million dollars today doesn't buy what it did a decade ago.

To protect yourself, consider:

Diversified investments that keep pace with inflation

that keep pace with inflation I-bonds or TIPS as part of your fixed-income mix

as part of your fixed-income mix Flexible spending so you can adjust in down years

Retirement costs depend on you

If you plan to retire in a paid-off home in a low-cost state and live modestly, you might retire comfortably with much less than $1 million.

If you want to travel, help your kids with big expenses, or retire early, you may need more. Run the numbers:

Track your current spending.

Adjust for expenses you'll drop (commuting, work wardrobe).

Add in healthcare costs, which often rise in retirement.

Your withdrawal strategy is key

How you draw down your savings matters:

Many retirees use a bucket strategy , keeping a few years of cash in safer accounts while letting stocks grow.

, keeping a few years of cash in safer accounts while letting stocks grow. Others use dynamic withdrawals , adjusting spending based on market performance.

, adjusting spending based on market performance. With higher yields on savings accounts (some still paying 4%+ in 2025), you may not need to sell investments during market dips.

With higher yields on savings accounts (some still paying 4%+ in 2025), you may not need to sell investments during market dips.

Here's what I'd do

You don't need to chase a magic number. What you need is:

A plan that matches your goals and lifestyle

An investing strategy that protects against inflation

A flexible withdrawal plan

If you want to get started today, consider this:

Check your current savings and how they're allocated. Review your budget and estimate your retirement spending. Boost your savings rate if you're behind -- and don't overlook high-yield savings accounts for your cash cushion.

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but it's easier when you have a clear plan -- and the peace of mind that you don't need exactly $1 million to retire comfortably.