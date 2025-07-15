Do You Really Need $5 Million to Retire in 2025?

Published on July 15, 2025

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

If you've seen headlines lately, you might think you need a whopping $5 million to retire comfortably in 2025. It's a number that grabs attention and sparks a lot of anxiety.

But do you really need $5 million to retire? For most people, the answer is no.

Sure, having $5 million can make retirement easier, especially if you want a high-spending lifestyle, to retire early, or leave a legacy for your kids. But in 2025, with higher yields on cash, flexible work opportunities, and smarter spending, you can retire well with far less.

What you actually need depends on you

Instead of chasing $5 million, look at:

  • How much you plan to spend each year
  • Where you'll live in retirement
  • Your healthcare needs and insurance costs
  • Your Social Security and other income streams

If you plan to live modestly in a paid-off home, spend time with family, and travel occasionally, you can often retire comfortably with far less than $5 million.

Higher yields are helping in 2025

One thing helping retirees in 2025: higher yields on high-yield savings accounts and CDs. Some are paying APYs of 4.00% to 5.00%.

That means your cash reserves aren't just sitting idle -- they're earning meaningful interest, which can reduce how much you need to pull from your investments, especially during market downturns.

If you're tired of earning next to nothing on your savings, check out our best high-yield savings accounts to start earning up to 10 times the national average on your cash.

Withdrawal strategy matters

Even if you had $5 million, you'd still need a withdrawal plan to make your money last.

Consider:

  • A safe withdrawal rate around 3% to 4%
  • Using a bucket strategy with cash, bonds, and stocks
  • Staying flexible with spending, especially in market downturns

If you think you could use some help getting your retirement organized, this no-cost quiz from our partner, SmartAsset, makes it easier to find a fiduciary financial advisor.

Do you really need $5 million?

You might, if you plan to retire early, travel constantly, and spend freely without worrying about market drops.

But most retirees in 2025 don't need $5 million to retire well. What matters more is:

  • Knowing your annual spending needs
  • Factoring in healthcare and inflation
  • Using Social Security and other income wisely
  • Staying flexible and adjusting as needed

What you should do now

Instead of stressing over a huge number, start by:

  • Tracking your current spending
  • Checking your Social Security estimate
  • Reviewing your cash yields and investment strategy
  • Running a retirement budget to see what you truly need

Retirement in 2025 isn't about hitting $5 million just because it's trending. It's about knowing what you need to live the life you want -- comfortably, confidently, and without unnecessary stress.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake is a full-time Editorial Strategist for Motley Fool Money. He specializes in product ratings and all things credit cards, and wants to make sure each person has the best card for them.