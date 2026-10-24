Here's How Many Years It Takes to Hit $1 Million Investing in the S&P 500

I've rounded that to 10% and ran the numbers on how long it would take to grow a $1 million portfolio starting from scratch. Here are the results depending on how much you invest per month:

The S&P 500 has averaged a 9.92% annual return since 1928, according to The Motley Fool's analysis of S&P 500 annual returns .

I didn't get there by picking hot stocks or earning a killer salary. Most of our portfolio sits in broad index funds, which we bought little bits at a time.

We grew up watching "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," back when a million dollars felt like lottery money for regular families. Now the median home sales price where we live in Los Angeles is about $1.032 million, according to Redfin. At this point, the show should be called "Who Wants to Be a Homeowner."

I still remember the morning walk with my wife when I told her "Hey babe, our net worth just crossed a million bucks." We both laughed, then went a little quiet. It was a surreal moment.

Look at the $500 row. You'd put in $186,000 of your own money, and compounding would cover the other $814,000 or so. In other words, the market does more than 80% of the work for you.

If you're just getting started, browse today's top stock brokers, pick a monthly amount from the chart, and let time do its thing.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but $1 million won't buy much in 30 years

Decades ago, $1 million might have got you a mansion and a personal chef. Today, it barely buys a modest house in LA.

And inflation will keep shrinking that value over time. If prices rise 2% to 3% a year, you'd need about $1.8 million to $2.4 million in 30 years to match what $1 million buys right now. And with inflation at 3.7% in September 2026, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, even that range could be optimistic.

The upside is that your monthly deposit will feel smaller over time, too. If your pay rises with inflation, $500 a month 20 years from now will feel more like $280 does today.

The S&P 500 crashes hard sometimes, and COVID proved patience pays

If you're going with a long-term index fund strategy, buckle up, because it's a roller coaster of emotions.

The 10% average return hides some wild rides. Since 1928, yearly S&P 500 returns have ranged from a 41.8% loss to a 54.4% gain.

Funny enough, more years have landed in the 20% to 30% range than any other, and almost none land right at 10%. So expect big up years, ugly down years, and very few boring ones in between.

The COVID-19 pandemic crash is a perfect example. The S&P 500 dropped 34% in about a month in early 2020, and my own portfolio took a mammoth hit right along with it. About six months later, the market had fully recovered, and went gangbusters from there.

The trick is to hang tight and keep buying while prices are down. That's called dollar-cost averaging, and it's a lot less stressful than trying to time the market.

It takes hard work, but it's worth it

I remember when I had $0 invested and earned about $35,000 a year. I thought being a millionaire wasn't even in the cards for me.

Yet, here I am. It all started with just opening an account and putting a tiny bit of money in. Sure, I had some luck along the way, but the compounding kicked in way faster than I expected.

You won't build $1 million overnight, and you don't need to. Just start, stick with it, and try not to check your balance every five minutes.

Check out our list of the best brokerage accounts for beginners and open one today.