Here's How Much a Roth IRA Could Be Worth if You Start Maxing It at 30
The Roth IRA contribution limit for 2026 is $7,500. And if you max that amount every year starting at age 30, you could retire around 65 with roughly $2 million.
That's a huge nest egg, and you don't really need a big salary to pull it off. You just need to start early and stay consistent.
I have been buying index funds in my own Roth IRA for nearly 10 years. Here's how much a Roth IRA can grow to depending on your age, and why it's my favorite type of retirement account.
35 years of maxing a Roth IRA adds up to about $2 million
I've made two assumptions in the numbers below.
First, that you contribute $7,500 every year, which is the max contribution for a Roth IRA in 2026 for those under age 50. The real annual limit rises a bit over time, but we'll keep it flat to make the math simple.
Second, that your money is in a low-cost index fund earning about 10% a year. The average stock market return has been right around 10% a year since 1928, according to Motley Fool research.
With those in place, here's how the same $7,500 invested each year plays out depending on when you start, all growing until age 65.
|Age You Start
|Total Contribution
|Value at Age 65
|25
|$300,000
|$3,319,444
|30
|$262,500
|$2,032,682
|35
|$225,000
|$1,233,705
|40
|$187,500
|$737,602
These are estimates, not guarantees -- real returns bounce around year to year, and the figures don't adjust for inflation.
If you're 30 and you open an account this year, you could retire with about $2 million in your Roth IRA. And that's by only contributing $262,500, the rest is just tax-free growth.
Compound interest is a beautiful thing. The earlier you begin investing, the more it works in your favor.
If you don't have an account yet, check out the best Roth IRA accounts in 2026. These brokers have no monthly fees, and access to a wide range of low-cost index funds.
The hardest part is opening the account, and it takes about 10 minutes
Opening a Roth IRA is free and takes roughly 10 minutes at any major brokerage. I personally use Fidelity, which earned Motley Fool Money's Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026.
Also Charles Schwab is another easy pick, which won our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award in 2026. It has no monthly account fees, and a painless set-up process.
If you are brand new to this, check out the broker that took home our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award this year. Once your account is open, you can drop your contributions into a simple, low-cost index fund and let it ride.
Time is the one thing you can't add back later
A lot of young people delay investing. They think it'll be easier later when they're earning more money.
But the opposite is true. Investing gets harder as each year passes, because compound interest has less time to work within your account.
The biggest edge in investing is time, and it's the one advantage you can never buy back. You don't need $7,500 sitting around today. You just need to open the account and get the ball rolling.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.