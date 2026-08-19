Here's How Much a Roth IRA Could Be Worth if You Start Maxing It at 30

The Roth IRA contribution limit for 2026 is $7,500. And if you max that amount every year starting at age 30, you could retire around 65 with roughly $2 million.

That's a huge nest egg, and you don't really need a big salary to pull it off. You just need to start early and stay consistent.

I have been buying index funds in my own Roth IRA for nearly 10 years. Here's how much a Roth IRA can grow to depending on your age, and why it's my favorite type of retirement account.

35 years of maxing a Roth IRA adds up to about $2 million

I've made two assumptions in the numbers below.

First, that you contribute $7,500 every year, which is the max contribution for a Roth IRA in 2026 for those under age 50. The real annual limit rises a bit over time, but we'll keep it flat to make the math simple.

Second, that your money is in a low-cost index fund earning about 10% a year. The average stock market return has been right around 10% a year since 1928, according to Motley Fool research.

With those in place, here's how the same $7,500 invested each year plays out depending on when you start, all growing until age 65.