Here's How Much the Average 60-Year-Old Has Saved for Retirement

Picture your 40th high school reunion. Within five minutes, somebody's passing around lake house photos, somebody's humble-bragging about early retirement, and somebody's quietly doing math on everyone else's 401(k).

Here's the number everyone's curious about. Families headed by someone 55 to 64 with a 401(k)-style plan or IRA hold an average of $670,200 in those accounts. That's from the Federal Reserve's newest Survey of Consumer Finances, which came out Oct. 9.

Before anyone spits out their punch, there's something you should know. That average has a "guy who sold his tech company" problem. It's the average, not the median.

The number everyone's sizing up at the reunion

The average retirement balance for families aged 55 to 64 climbed to $670,200 in 2025, up from $588,500 in 2022.

The median tells a much calmer story. The family smack in the middle of that group holds $239,000, up from $202,500 in 2022. Half of savers have more than that, and half have less.

The Fed measures "families," so a married couple's accounts get counted together, and every figure is adjusted to 2025 dollars. Both numbers only count families that actually have one of these accounts.

See the best IRA brokers for 2026 to find a low-cost home for your retirement savings.

Why one classmate with a yacht wrecks the average

A small number of giant accounts drags the average way up, and it's not close.

Imagine 99 classmates with $150,000 each and one who sold his company for $90 million. The room's "average" jumps to about $1.05 million, even though 99 out of 100 people are nowhere near it.

That's exactly what's happening in the Fed's numbers. The average for this age group is nearly three times the median, thanks to a small group of huge accounts. So if your balance is below $670,200, congratulations, you're in very good company.

Net worth follows the same pattern. The median family aged 55 to 64 is worth $411,900, while the mean (average) is about $1.88 million. That's a gap you could park a yacht in.

The numbers also leave out Social Security and traditional pensions. A retired teacher with a solid pension could have a tiny IRA balance and still be in great retirement shape.

The stuff nobody brags about at the reunion

Building wealth looks a lot different today than it did for our parents. Over the years, many company pensions gave way to do-it-yourself 401(k)s, which put the saving, investing, and worrying on workers.

Everyday costs haven't made it easier. In 2025, the monthly payment on a median-priced home took about 33% of median family income. That's the highest share the modern survey has recorded, up from 26% in 2022.

So if your balance doesn't match what you pictured at 25, you're far from alone. Plenty of people did everything right and still ended up with a different number than they planned.

Your 60s are the comeback tour

The good news is that your 60s come with the most generous savings rules you'll ever get.

The IRS lets workers 50 and older save extra, and people aged 60 to 63 get an even bigger "super catch-up." Here's how 2026 limits shake out:

You can put $24,500 into a 401(k)-style plan, plus $8,000 more in catch-up contributions once you're 50.

If you're 60 to 63, that catch-up rises to $11,250, for a total of $35,750.

You can put $7,500 into an IRA, plus a $1,100 catch-up at 50 or older.

If you max out the super catch-up for all four years, that's $45,000 in catch-up money alone.

Even better, your money doesn't retire when you do. The dollars you won't need yet can keep growing and compounding for years.

Outside of tax-advantaged accounts, a regular brokerage account is a flexible way to invest more for retirement. Compare the best stock brokers of 2026.

The only comparison that really matters is you vs. you

The average 60-something's retirement balance is a fun number to argue about, but it's a terrible yardstick. It's skewed by the classmate with the yacht, and it ignores pensions, Social Security, and paid-off homes.

Nobody can go back in time and invest more in their 30s. What you can do is make changes today that shape the years ahead. Save what you can, invest it wisely, and make spending choices that line up with the retirement you want.

The only comparison that really counts is you versus last year's you.