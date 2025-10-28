Here's How Much You Need to Save Each Month to Retire With $2 Million

Want to retire with $2 million? A 30-year-old can get there by investing just $968 a month and earning an average 8% annual return.

But if you wait until 40 to start, you'll need to invest $2,280 a month to hit the same $2 million by age 65.

Here's how the numbers break down -- and how to play catch up if you're starting later in life. Plus, do you really need $2 million for a comfortable retirement anyway?

Here's how much to invest at every age

Let's assume you're starting with $0 invested, and you're earning a long-term average return of 8% annually -- a reasonable assumption based on historical stock market returns.

Here's how much you'd need to invest every month to end up with $2 million by age 65: