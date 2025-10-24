Here's How the 2026 Tax Bracket Changes Could Boost Your Retirement Income

If you're retired or getting close, the 2026 tax brackets might quietly put more money in your pocket. The IRS just finalized the new rates and deductions for next year, and they're good news for anyone living on fixed income.

The math adds up fast, and a few thousand dollars in tax savings can stretch your Social Security or IRA withdrawals a lot further.

A higher standard deduction means more income untaxed

For 2026, the standard deduction rises to $32,200 for married couples filing jointly and $16,100 for single filers. Seniors get an additional deduction -- $1,650 each if married or $2,050 if unmarried -- bringing a couple's total to roughly $35,500 tax-free.

That means many retirees could owe little to no federal income tax, especially if most of their income comes from Social Security. And since the majority of taxpayers now take the standard deduction instead of itemizing, this increase will help almost everyone.

If you're holding cash that isn't earning much, this is also a good time to revisit where it's sitting. Rates on high-yield savings accounts remain well above 4.00%, and they can give your emergency or short-term funds a quick boost. See today's best savings accounts here.

Higher brackets give retirees more breathing room

Each income bracket is moving up with inflation. The 22% rate won't start until $100,800 for married couples, and the 24% bracket won't kick in until $211,400. For retirees, that means more flexibility to draw down savings without pushing into a higher tax tier.

If you've been thinking about a Roth IRA conversion, 2026 could be a smart window. Converting a portion of your traditional IRA while rates are still this low lets you pay taxes now, often at a lower rate, and enjoy tax-free growth later. Compare the best IRA accounts for retirees here.

Investment income could be taxed less

Capital gains brackets are also adjusting upward. The 0% long-term capital gains rate now applies up to $98,900 for married couples, and the 15% rate stretches all the way to $613,700. Retirees who sell investments or rebalance portfolios may find they owe less tax than expected.

At the same time, the alternative minimum tax (AMT) will affect fewer people. The 2026 exemption climbs to $140,200 for joint filers, and the phaseout doesn't begin until $1 million. That's welcome news for retirees with large investment portfolios or real estate sales.

How to make these changes work for you

A few strategic moves can help you capture the full benefit of the new brackets:

Revisit your withdrawal plan. Space out IRA or 401(k) distributions to stay within your current bracket.

Space out IRA or 401(k) distributions to stay within your current bracket. Evaluate partial Roth conversions. You may be able to move a portion of your balance tax-efficiently before rates rise again.

You may be able to move a portion of your balance tax-efficiently before rates rise again. Harvest gains wisely. If your taxable income sits under $98,900 (married), you could sell appreciated investments with little or no tax owed.

If your taxable income sits under $98,900 (married), you could sell appreciated investments with little or no tax owed. Keep idle cash productive. Even your short-term funds can earn solid interest in today's high-yield accounts. Find the top-paying high-yield savings account options here paying more than 4.00% APY .

A quiet win for retirees

These changes don't make headlines like Social Security increases, but they matter. The higher deductions and widened brackets mean more control over how much you pay.

If you plan ahead, you can stretch your retirement dollars even further in 2026. The key is knowing where your money sits, how it's taxed, and what simple moves can make it work harder for you.