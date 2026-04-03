Here's How to Talk to Your Parents About Their Retirement Savings

Most people know they need to have this conversation, but almost nobody wants to start it.

Asking your parents how much money they have saved feels weird. It can feel like you're circling an inheritance, or suggesting they can't handle their own finances, or just opening a door that everyone in the family has sort of agreed to just keep closed.

But the cost of not having this conversation is usually higher than the discomfort of having it.

Why it's so hard to bring up

Parents who spent decades making financial decisions without your input don't naturally welcome a role reversal. And adult children who remember being told "that's not your business" don't easily shake that framing.

There's also genuine uncertainty about what you're even asking for. This isn't a negotiation. It's not an intervention. It's closer to a conversation you'd want to have before you actually need to have it, which is exactly what makes it so easy to keep kicking down the road.

How to actually start it

The easiest entry point is a question about plans, not numbers. "Have you thought about what retirement looks like for you?" is a different ask than, "Hey, how much do you have saved?" One sounds like curiosity. The other sounds like an audit.

From there, the conversation tends to open naturally. Most people want to talk about this stuff once they're in it. They just don't want to feel like they're being assessed.

A few things worth knowing before you sit down:

Social Security timing matters more than most people realize. Claiming at 62 versus 67 versus 70 can mean a difference of hundreds of dollars a month, for the rest of their lives. If your parents haven't looked at their projected benefit recently, the Social Security Administration's website lets anyone pull an estimate in minutes.

Medicare isn't automatic. Enrollment windows are strict, and missing them can mean higher premiums permanently. If your parents are approaching 65 years old, it's worth making sure they know when to sign up and what coverage they actually need.

A financial advisor isn't a sign something is wrong. A lot of people in their 60s have never worked with one. Framing it as, "I read something about a one-time retirement checkup" removes the implication that you think they've made mistakes. If you're interested in exploring one, our partner SmartAsset's no-cost quiz makes it easier to find a fiduciary financial advisor.

What you're actually trying to find out

You don't need to know exactly how much money your parents have in the bank. What you're really trying to understand is whether they have a plan, whether someone else knows where things stand if something happens, and whether there are gaps someone might be expected to help fill later.

That last one is the conversation most families avoid longest. If your parents are likely to need financial support at some point, knowing that now is far better than finding out in a crisis. It changes how you plan your own finances. It changes what conversations you have with siblings. It changes a lot.

A quick checklist for you:

Make sure your parents have their short-term savings in a high-yield savings account earning around 4.00%. (But that's just good advice for literally anyone.)

Know what brokerage and types of accounts your folks' money is in.

Ask about their monthly bills to help get a sense of what they need to plan for.

It's up to you

There's no perfect way to start this conversation, and probably no version of it that feels entirely comfortable. But the families who have it tend to make better decisions together than the ones who wait until they have no choice.

The hardest part is usually just going first.