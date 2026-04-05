Here's How You Can Still Lower Your 2025 Tax Bill

Tax Day is almost here, but there's still a way to save money on your 2025 taxes -- and set yourself up for a better retirement.

If you contribute to an individual retirement account (IRA) before April 15, you can deduct that money from your 2025 income. Plus, you could save even more money in the long term thanks to some other tax breaks these accounts offer.

Here's how IRAs work, and how to open one fast.

How IRAs work -- and save you money

An IRA is an account that offers tax breaks on retirement savings.

Any money you put into an IRA can be deducted from your taxable income. Say you earn $65,000 and fall in the 22% tax bracket. If you contribute $7,000 to an IRA, you could cut your federal tax bill by $1,540. That's money back in your pocket just for saving for retirement.

That near-term tax break is nice, but there are others that could save you even more. Investments in an IRA are free from capital gains tax and dividend tax. So if you sell any stocks at a profit or get dividend checks within the account, you won't owe the IRS a dime.

You do pay income tax on withdrawals you make during retirement. But until then, you could potentially save tens of thousands of dollars.

How an IRA can still lower your 2025 taxes

When you contribute to an IRA between Jan. 1 and April 15, you can choose to apply that contribution to either the current tax year or the previous one. That means if you haven't filed yet, you can make a contribution today and deduct it from your 2025 taxable income. That would lower the tax bill you're about to pay -- or increase your refund, if you're getting one.

How to open and contribute to an IRA before the deadline

Opening and funding an IRA takes minutes.

Find an online broker that offers IRAs. Open an IRA through their website or app. You'll need to provide some personal information, like your Social Security number and bank account info. Transfer funds from your bank account to your new IRA. Your broker should give you the option to pick which year the contribution is applied to.

Note: The transfer may take a few business days, so I suggest you open and fund your IRA no later than April 9.

And that's all it takes to contribute to an IRA so you can deduct that money from your 2025 income. To get started now, see our list of the best IRA brokers to pick an account and open one today.

However, there's one important step you should take after that.

Make sure you invest (and keep investing) for the long term

If you just put money into an IRA and leave it there, it will earn a low interest rate -- similar to a savings account.

Most of us need to invest our retirement savings for higher growth. So do a bit of research and find investments that make sense for you, then buy them through your IRA. Low-fee index ETFs are a good place to start.

Even better, set up automatic monthly investments. That way you'll keep investing for retirement without having to think about it -- and you can save on taxes every year.

Two more important things to know

We've covered the basics of IRAs, but here are some details worth knowing.

1. There are several types of IRAs

We've been talking about "traditional" IRAs, but there are other types as well. One great alternative to the traditional IRA is the Roth IRA.

With a Roth IRA, you cannot deduct your contributions -- but you pay no income tax on withdrawals in retirement. So think about whether you'd rather get a tax break now or later.

2. IRAs have limits and rules

There are a lot of ins and outs to IRAs, but here are some important ones:

For tax year 2025, you can contribute up to $7,000 to an IRA (or $8,000 if you're 50 or older). For 2026, the limit is $7,500 (or $8,600 if you're 50-plus). If you're covered by a retirement plan at work, you may not be able to deduct the full amount of your IRA contribution. It depends on your income and filing status. If you withdraw money from an IRA before age 59 1/2, you may face a 10% penalty.

See our list of IRA rules for more details.

Start now to save money this year -- and every year after

Investing through an IRA is one of the best financial choices you can make. The fact that it could cut your 2025 tax bill is just a bonus. I invest in a Roth IRA alongside my 401(k), because it opens up more low-fee investment options, and you can't save too much.

Check out our list of the best IRA brokers and open your account today.