Here's My Roth IRA Balance After 10 Years of Maxing It Out
I was late to the Roth IRA game. But once I figured out what one was, I opened an account and never looked back.
That was 2017. The contribution limit back then was $5,500 a year, so that's what I put it to begin with. I've now maxed out my Roth IRA every single year since -- including 2026, and as of today my balance is $126,911.
I've written about personal finance professionally for years now. And the Roth IRA might be the single best retirement account most people aren't using aggressively enough. Here's how I'm continuing to grow mine and how it fits into my overall retirement plan.
My current Roth IRA balance after 10 years
Over the past 10 years, I've personally contributed $63,000 into my Roth IRA.
My current balance is $126,911 -- meaning the market has added nearly $64,000 on top of what I put in.
I hold my Roth IRA at Fidelity. My wife keeps hers at Charles Schwab. Both are excellent options -- with no monthly fees. And both offer low-cost index funds, which is exactly the strategy I use.
I invest mostly in a total stock market index fund. This fund essentially holds a tiny piece of every publicly traded U.S. company, and requires zero stock-picking on my end.
See our picks for the best Roth IRA accounts in 2026 if you don't have one currently and want to start investing.
What the next 20 years could look like
If I keep contributing the current maximum allowable ($7,500) to my Roth IRA each year, and the account grows at 8% annually (a reasonable long-term estimate based on historical stock market averages), here's what the balance could look like by the time I'm ~60:
|Years From Now
|Estimated Balance
|5
|$230,473
|10
|$382,640
|15
|$606,224
|20
|$934,741
That's nearly $1 million I'll have in tax-free money, just in this single account when I reach my 60s. Actually, we'll have double this amount if my wife and I continue to max out our separate accounts.
Why I love Roth IRAs
My Roth IRA is just one piece of a bigger retirement picture. I also have a 401(k) for pre-tax investing, an after-tax brokerage account, and some real estate projects I'm working to grow.
But the Roth is my favorite account -- and it's the one I prioritize maxing out every single year.
There are two big reasons why. First, I can withdraw my contributions at any time, penalty and tax free. Not the growth -- just the money I put in. So if my wife and I decide to pull the trigger on early retirement, we won't have to wait until the official retirement age to access those funds. That flexibility is worth a lot.
Second, the tax-free structure is hard to beat. Nobody knows what tax rates will look like 20 years from now. My 401(k), Social Security, and other pre-tax accounts will all be taxed when I withdraw. But my Roth is completely tax-free -- and having a sizable bucket of untaxed money to pull from in retirement is just smart diversification.
Is a Roth IRA right for you?
For most people, yes -- especially if you're earlier in your career or expect your income to grow over time.
Paying taxes now, at a lower rate, and letting the money grow tax-free for decades might save you from paying more taxes down the road.
A few situations where a Roth IRA makes a lot of sense:
- You're in a lower tax bracket now than you expect to be in retirement
- You want flexibility to access your contributions before retirement age
- You already have a 401(k) and want a tax-diversified retirement strategy
- You're interested in early retirement and want penalty-free access to funds sooner
The main situation where a Roth may not be the best fit is if you're currently in a high tax bracket and expect to be in a lower one in retirement -- in that case, a traditional IRA or pre-tax 401(k) might make more sense.
There are also IRS imposed income limits to be aware of: for 2026, the ability to contribute phases out for single filers earning above $153,000 and joint filers above $242,000.
But for me personally, the Roth is a big part of my retirement plan. I've been maxing it out for 10 years and will continue to grow it for as long as I can.
See our picks for best stock brokers in 2026 and start building your tax-free retirement bucket today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short March 2026 $100 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.