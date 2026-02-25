Here's My Roth IRA Balance After 10 Years of Maxing It Out

I was late to the Roth IRA game. But once I figured out what one was, I opened an account and never looked back.

That was 2017. The contribution limit back then was $5,500 a year, so that's what I put it to begin with. I've now maxed out my Roth IRA every single year since -- including 2026, and as of today my balance is $126,911.

I've written about personal finance professionally for years now. And the Roth IRA might be the single best retirement account most people aren't using aggressively enough. Here's how I'm continuing to grow mine and how it fits into my overall retirement plan.

My current Roth IRA balance after 10 years

Over the past 10 years, I've personally contributed $63,000 into my Roth IRA.

My current balance is $126,911 -- meaning the market has added nearly $64,000 on top of what I put in.

I hold my Roth IRA at Fidelity. My wife keeps hers at Charles Schwab. Both are excellent options -- with no monthly fees. And both offer low-cost index funds, which is exactly the strategy I use.

I invest mostly in a total stock market index fund. This fund essentially holds a tiny piece of every publicly traded U.S. company, and requires zero stock-picking on my end.

See our picks for the best Roth IRA accounts in 2026 if you don't have one currently and want to start investing.

What the next 20 years could look like

If I keep contributing the current maximum allowable ($7,500) to my Roth IRA each year, and the account grows at 8% annually (a reasonable long-term estimate based on historical stock market averages), here's what the balance could look like by the time I'm ~60: