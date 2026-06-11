Here's the Average 401(k) Balance by Age vs. What You Actually Need
I've been buying index funds for over 15 years, and I still catch myself comparing my 401(k) and IRA balances to the "average." Old habits die hard.
That being said, an average is a gut-check, not something you must align with. Everyone has a different career timeline, income, and retirement variables like whether you'll have a pension or Social Security.
The latest data from Fidelity gives us a useful snapshot. In its Q1 2026 report, the averages actually slipped a touch from late last year, which is a good reminder that even the benchmarks move around.
Where each generation stands today
Fidelity is one of the largest retirement plan providers in the country, so its reports reflect real data from millions of accounts.
Here's where Americans stand by generation in Q1 2026.
|Generation
|Average 401(k) Balance
|Gen Z (ages 18 - 28)
|$18,000
|Millennials (ages 29 - 44)
|$82,600
|Gen X (ages 45 - 60)
|$215,600
|Boomers (ages 61+)
|$260,300
|Overall average
|$141,000
One thing I always remind myself: a 401(k) is just one piece of the puzzle. Plenty of people also hold cash, a brokerage account, a pension, or home equity that never shows up in these figures.
That's also why I keep my own investing simple and automatic. For most of us, low-cost index funds in a brokerage account are a steady way to build on top of a workplace plan. Fidelity, where I keep a few of my own accounts, happens to be our pick for Best Stock Broker Overall for 2026.
Explore the top-rated brokerage accounts for 2026 and start building wealth beyond your 401(k).
What your number should look like by now
Fidelity has a well-known guideline for retirement to save 10X your salary by age 67.
And for milestones along the way it recommends saving "X" times your salary. Here are those ranges and targets based on example salaries. Just find your age on the left, then slide across to the salary closest to yours.
|Salary →
|$50K
|$75K
|$100K
|$125K
|Age 30 (1X)
|$50K
|$75K
|$100K
|$125K
|Age 35 (2X)
|$100K
|$150K
|$200K
|$250K
|Age 40 (3X)
|$150K
|$225K
|$300K
|$375K
|Age 45 (4X)
|$200K
|$300K
|$400K
|$500K
|Age 50 (6X)
|$300K
|$450K
|$600K
|$750K
|Age 55 (7X)
|$350K
|$525K
|$700K
|$875K
|Age 60 (8X)
|$400K
|$600K
|$800K
|$1M
|Age 67 (10X)
|$500K
|$750K
|$1M
|$1.25M
Say you're a Gen X earner making $75,000 a year. Depending on where you land in that 46-61 range, your target runs from roughly $300,000 up to $600,000.
Gen X is living in wildly different stages right now. One person could be juggling daycare, college tuition, and a mortgage all at once. Another might already have an empty nest, a paid-off house, and a decade of aggressive saving behind them.
As such, treat these recommendations as a ballpark, not a pass-fail grade on your financial life.
A few moves that help close the gap
If looking at these numbers gave you a familiar twinge of "I should probably be doing more," you're not alone. The encouraging part is that a few practical moves can help you get back on track, especially for folks in their 40s and 50s.
- Attack high-interest debt first. Every dollar going toward interest is a dollar that could be compounding for your future instead.
- Max out your 401(k) if you can. In 2026, the limit is $24,500. At 50 or older, catch-up rules let you add $8,000, for $32,500 total. Between ages 60 and 63, that catch-up jumps to $11,250.
- Open or fund a Roth IRA. Tax-free growth over decades is one of the best tools everyday investors have. The 2026 IRA limit is $7,500, or $8,600 at 50-plus. Charles Schwab is our pick for Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors for 2026.
- Use a taxable brokerage too. Once your tax-advantaged accounts are maxed, a regular brokerage adds flexibility with no contribution cap.
- Invest your raises. A promotion or side income can move the needle, as long as you bank the difference instead of spending it.
The one step that matters most
The single most powerful thing you can do is start, today, with whatever you've got. Raise your 401(k) or IRA contribution by even 1% this week, and let it compound for the next 10 or 20 years.
Wherever your number sits right now, one small move you actually make beats a perfect plan you keep putting off.
Compare our top-rated IRAs and brokerages for 2026 and take your next step today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.