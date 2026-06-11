Here's the Average 401(k) Balance by Age vs. What You Actually Need

I've been buying index funds for over 15 years, and I still catch myself comparing my 401(k) and IRA balances to the "average." Old habits die hard. That being said, an average is a gut-check, not something you must align with. Everyone has a different career timeline, income, and retirement variables like whether you'll have a pension or Social Security. The latest data from Fidelity gives us a useful snapshot. In its Q1 2026 report, the averages actually slipped a touch from late last year, which is a good reminder that even the benchmarks move around. Where each generation stands today Fidelity is one of the largest retirement plan providers in the country, so its reports reflect real data from millions of accounts. Here's where Americans stand by generation in Q1 2026.

Generation Average 401(k) Balance Gen Z (ages 18 - 28) $18,000 Millennials (ages 29 - 44) $82,600 Gen X (ages 45 - 60) $215,600 Boomers (ages 61+) $260,300 Overall average $141,000 Data source: Fidelity, "Building Financial Futures: Q1 2026"

One thing I always remind myself: a 401(k) is just one piece of the puzzle. Plenty of people also hold cash, a brokerage account, a pension, or home equity that never shows up in these figures. That's also why I keep my own investing simple and automatic. For most of us, low-cost index funds in a brokerage account are a steady way to build on top of a workplace plan. Fidelity, where I keep a few of my own accounts, happens to be our pick for Best Stock Broker Overall for 2026. Explore the top-rated brokerage accounts for 2026 and start building wealth beyond your 401(k). What your number should look like by now Fidelity has a well-known guideline for retirement to save 10X your salary by age 67. And for milestones along the way it recommends saving "X" times your salary. Here are those ranges and targets based on example salaries. Just find your age on the left, then slide across to the salary closest to yours.

Salary → $50K $75K $100K $125K Age 30 (1X) $50K $75K $100K $125K Age 35 (2X) $100K $150K $200K $250K Age 40 (3X) $150K $225K $300K $375K Age 45 (4X) $200K $300K $400K $500K Age 50 (6X) $300K $450K $600K $750K Age 55 (7X) $350K $525K $700K $875K Age 60 (8X) $400K $600K $800K $1M Age 67 (10X) $500K $750K $1M $1.25M Data source: Author's calculations.