Here's the Average 401(k) Balance by Age vs. What You Actually Need

Published on Feb. 28, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Retirement looks different for everyone. The age you want to stop working, the lifestyle you're after, whether you'll have Social Security or a pension in the mix -- it all shapes your number.

So before we get into the data, a quick reminder: averages are a useful gut-check, not a verdict on where you personally stand.

That said, knowing where most Americans are can help you calibrate. And the latest data from Fidelity -- one of the largest retirement plan providers in the country -- paints a pretty clear picture of where people actually are versus where experts suggest they should be.

What the average 401(k) balance looks like right now

According to Fidelity's "Building Financial Futures: Q4 2025 report," here's where Americans stand by generation:

Generation Average 401(k) Balance
Gen Z (ages 18 - 28) $17,900
Millennials (ages 29 - 44) $83,700
Gen X (ages 45 - 60) $222,100
Boomers (ages 61+) $270,800
Overall average $146,400
Data source: Fidelity.

One thing worth noting: a 401(k) is just one piece of the retirement puzzle. Plenty of people also have cash savings, brokerage accounts, pensions, or real estate equity that don't show up in these numbers at all.

How much should you actually have saved by now?

According to Fidelity's savings benchmarks, the goal is to save 10x your salary by age 67.

To get there, Fidelity breaks it down into milestone targets along the way:

Age Fidelity's Savings Target
Age 30 1x your salary
Age 35 2x your salary
Age 40 3x your salary
Age 45 4x your salary
Age 50 6x your salary
Age 55 7x your salary
Age 60 8x your salary
Age 67 10x your salary
Data source: Fidelity.

So if you're a Gen X earner bringing home $80,000 a year, Fidelity's benchmarks put your target somewhere between $320,000 and $640,000 depending on where you fall in that 46-61 age range. That's a wide spread -- and intentionally so.

Gen X is a generation in wildly different life stages right now. Someone at 46 might still be paying for daycare or putting kids through college, carrying a mortgage, and juggling competing financial priorities. Someone at 58 might have an empty nest, a paid-off house, and a decade of aggressive saving behind them. Same generation, completely different financial realities.

That's why these targets are ranges, not hard numbers. Use them as a gut check -- a quick way to see if you're in the right ballpark -- not as a pass/fail grade on your financial life.

How to close the gap if you need to

If you looked at that table and felt a familiar twinge of "I should probably be doing more" -- you're in good company.

The good news is that there are real, practical moves that can make a meaningful difference, especially if you're in your 40s or 50s.

  • Max out your 401(k) contributions. In 2026, the limit is $24,500 for most workers. If you're 50 or older, you can contribute up to $32,500 thanks to catch-up contribution rules.
  • Open or fund a Roth IRA. Tax-free growth over 10, 20, or 30 years is one of the most powerful tools available to everyday investors. The 2026 limit is $7,500 for IRAs, or $8,600 if you're 50+.
  • Don't ignore your brokerage account. Once you've maxed tax-advantaged accounts, a taxable brokerage gives you unlimited flexibility with no contribution caps.
  • Tackle high-interest debt aggressively. Debt is a wealth killer -- every dollar going toward interest is a dollar that could be growing in your retirement account instead.
  • Look for income growth opportunities. A raise, promotion, or side income in the next few years can make a huge difference for retirement -- as long as you keep your expenses the same and invest the difference.

The bottom line

The gap between where most Americans are and where the benchmarks suggest they should be is real -- but it's not a life sentence.

No matter where your number stands today, the most powerful thing you can do is take one step forward. Increase a contribution. Open a new account. Make a plan. Small moves made consistently over time have a way of turning into something really meaningful -- and the best time to make one is right now.

