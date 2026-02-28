Here's the Average 401(k) Balance by Age vs. What You Actually Need
Retirement looks different for everyone. The age you want to stop working, the lifestyle you're after, whether you'll have Social Security or a pension in the mix -- it all shapes your number.
So before we get into the data, a quick reminder: averages are a useful gut-check, not a verdict on where you personally stand.
That said, knowing where most Americans are can help you calibrate. And the latest data from Fidelity -- one of the largest retirement plan providers in the country -- paints a pretty clear picture of where people actually are versus where experts suggest they should be.
What the average 401(k) balance looks like right now
According to Fidelity's "Building Financial Futures: Q4 2025 report," here's where Americans stand by generation:
|Generation
|Average 401(k) Balance
|Gen Z (ages 18 - 28)
|$17,900
|Millennials (ages 29 - 44)
|$83,700
|Gen X (ages 45 - 60)
|$222,100
|Boomers (ages 61+)
|$270,800
|Overall average
|$146,400
One thing worth noting: a 401(k) is just one piece of the retirement puzzle. Plenty of people also have cash savings, brokerage accounts, pensions, or real estate equity that don't show up in these numbers at all.
Explore top-rated brokerage accounts for 2026 to build on your 401(k) savings.
How much should you actually have saved by now?
According to Fidelity's savings benchmarks, the goal is to save 10x your salary by age 67.
To get there, Fidelity breaks it down into milestone targets along the way:
|Age
|Fidelity's Savings Target
|Age 30
|1x your salary
|Age 35
|2x your salary
|Age 40
|3x your salary
|Age 45
|4x your salary
|Age 50
|6x your salary
|Age 55
|7x your salary
|Age 60
|8x your salary
|Age 67
|10x your salary
So if you're a Gen X earner bringing home $80,000 a year, Fidelity's benchmarks put your target somewhere between $320,000 and $640,000 depending on where you fall in that 46-61 age range. That's a wide spread -- and intentionally so.
Gen X is a generation in wildly different life stages right now. Someone at 46 might still be paying for daycare or putting kids through college, carrying a mortgage, and juggling competing financial priorities. Someone at 58 might have an empty nest, a paid-off house, and a decade of aggressive saving behind them. Same generation, completely different financial realities.
That's why these targets are ranges, not hard numbers. Use them as a gut check -- a quick way to see if you're in the right ballpark -- not as a pass/fail grade on your financial life.
How to close the gap if you need to
If you looked at that table and felt a familiar twinge of "I should probably be doing more" -- you're in good company.
The good news is that there are real, practical moves that can make a meaningful difference, especially if you're in your 40s or 50s.
- Max out your 401(k) contributions. In 2026, the limit is $24,500 for most workers. If you're 50 or older, you can contribute up to $32,500 thanks to catch-up contribution rules.
- Open or fund a Roth IRA. Tax-free growth over 10, 20, or 30 years is one of the most powerful tools available to everyday investors. The 2026 limit is $7,500 for IRAs, or $8,600 if you're 50+.
- Don't ignore your brokerage account. Once you've maxed tax-advantaged accounts, a taxable brokerage gives you unlimited flexibility with no contribution caps.
- Tackle high-interest debt aggressively. Debt is a wealth killer -- every dollar going toward interest is a dollar that could be growing in your retirement account instead.
- Look for income growth opportunities. A raise, promotion, or side income in the next few years can make a huge difference for retirement -- as long as you keep your expenses the same and invest the difference.
The bottom line
The gap between where most Americans are and where the benchmarks suggest they should be is real -- but it's not a life sentence.
No matter where your number stands today, the most powerful thing you can do is take one step forward. Increase a contribution. Open a new account. Make a plan. Small moves made consistently over time have a way of turning into something really meaningful -- and the best time to make one is right now.
Compare top-rated brokerages and IRAs in 2026 and take your next step today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.