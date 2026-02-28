Here's the Average 401(k) Balance by Age vs. What You Actually Need

Retirement looks different for everyone. The age you want to stop working, the lifestyle you're after, whether you'll have Social Security or a pension in the mix -- it all shapes your number. So before we get into the data, a quick reminder: averages are a useful gut-check, not a verdict on where you personally stand. That said, knowing where most Americans are can help you calibrate. And the latest data from Fidelity -- one of the largest retirement plan providers in the country -- paints a pretty clear picture of where people actually are versus where experts suggest they should be. What the average 401(k) balance looks like right now According to Fidelity's "Building Financial Futures: Q4 2025 report," here's where Americans stand by generation:

Generation Average 401(k) Balance Gen Z (ages 18 - 28) $17,900 Millennials (ages 29 - 44) $83,700 Gen X (ages 45 - 60) $222,100 Boomers (ages 61+) $270,800 Overall average $146,400 Data source: Fidelity.

One thing worth noting: a 401(k) is just one piece of the retirement puzzle. Plenty of people also have cash savings, brokerage accounts, pensions, or real estate equity that don't show up in these numbers at all. How much should you actually have saved by now? According to Fidelity's savings benchmarks, the goal is to save 10x your salary by age 67. To get there, Fidelity breaks it down into milestone targets along the way:

Age Fidelity's Savings Target Age 30 1x your salary Age 35 2x your salary Age 40 3x your salary Age 45 4x your salary Age 50 6x your salary Age 55 7x your salary Age 60 8x your salary Age 67 10x your salary Data source: Fidelity.