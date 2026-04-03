Here's the Difference Between Tax Credits and Tax Deductions

Both tax credits and tax deductions can lower what you owe the IRS, but that's where the similarity ends.

They work differently, they're worth different amounts depending on your situation, and confusing the two is one of the more common ways people misunderstand their own tax bill.

Here's how to think about each one.

A deduction lowers your taxable income

A tax deduction reduces the amount of income the government taxes you on. It doesn't reduce your tax bill directly.

How much a deduction is actually worth depends on your tax bracket. If you're in the 22% bracket and you claim a $1,000 deduction, your tax bill goes down by $220, not $1,000. The higher your income, the more a deduction is worth to you.

Common deductions include mortgage interest, charitable contributions, and student loan interest. Most people take the standard deduction rather than itemizing, which for 2025 is $15,750 for single filers and $31,500 for married couples filing jointly. If your individual deductions don't add up to more than that, the standard deduction is the better move.

A credit lowers your tax bill directly

A tax credit is worth more than a deduction of the same size because it comes off your actual tax bill, not your taxable income. A $1,000 tax credit saves you exactly $1,000, regardless of your bracket.

Some credits are nonrefundable, meaning they can reduce your bill to $0 but not below it. Others are refundable, meaning if the credit is worth more than you owe, you get the difference back as a refund. The Earned Income Tax Credit is one of the most significant refundable credits available, and it's one many eligible filers don't claim.

Common credits include the Child Tax Credit, the American Opportunity Credit for college expenses, and credits for energy-efficient home improvements.

The simplest way to remember the difference

A deduction shrinks the pile of income being taxed. A credit shrinks the tax bill itself. Credits are generally worth more, dollar for dollar.

If someone tells you a deduction will "save you" a certain amount, the actual savings is that number multiplied by your tax rate. If someone tells you a credit will save you a certain amount, that's closer to what you'll actually keep.

It's worth knowing what you qualify for

Most people leave credits on the table simply because they don't know they're eligible. A tax professional or a good filing software can surface credits specific to your situation, but it helps to go in knowing the basic landscape.

If you're not already working with someone, a fee-only financial advisor can help you think through your overall tax picture, not just at filing time. Our partner SmartAsset's no-cost quiz makes it easier to find a fiduciary financial advisor.