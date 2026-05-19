Here's What 5 Years of Not Investing Has Cost You, in 2026 Dollars

I've been buying index funds for over a decade and have a small understanding of what compounding can do when you leave it alone. According to S&P Global, the S&P 500's five-year annualized return is 12.44%. That works out to a 79.72% total return since mid-May, 2021. For context, the index's long-term 100-year average is closer to 10.4%, so the past five years have been an unusually strong stretch -- and missing it has a real price tag. Here's what investing would have returned. What a lump-sum investment would have grown to If you'd dropped a lump sum into a basic S&P 500 index fund in May 2021 and just left it alone, here's about where you'd stand today:

Lump Sum Invested in May 2021 Value in May 2026 $5,000 $8,986 $10,000 $17,972 $20,000 $35,944 Data source: Author's calculations based on 12.44% annual return.

If you've been sitting on cash for the past five years, those numbers are probably painful to look at. A $10,000 investment would have grown by nearly $8,000. Most people don't have a lump sum sitting around, though. The more realistic path is investing a bit every month. What investing monthly would have grown to Here's what consistent monthly contributions would have looked like at that same 12.44% annualized return over the past five years:

Investing 5 Years Ago Estimated Value Today $200 per month $15,380 $500 per month $38,451 $1,000 per month $76,903 Data source: Author's calculations based on 12.44% annual return.