Here's What $500 a Month Invested in an S&P 500 Index Fund Could Look Like in 20 Years
I've been consistently investing in the stock market since my early-20s. Today, my portfolio is worth north of $1 million -- and my entire strategy is built on index funds.
I don't pick individual stocks or try to time market ups and downs. I just consistently invest in low-cost index funds like the S&P 500 index, month after month. That's it.
It's the strategy I recommend to almost every new investor I talk to. And the math behind it is hard to argue with.
What $500 a month could actually turn into
The S&P 500 has returned roughly 10% annually on average over the long haul.
But since that's not a guarantee for the future, I've run the numbers at a few different return rates. Here's what $500 per month invested could grow to after 20 years:
|Avg. Annual Return
|After 20 Years
|7%
|$245,972
|8%
|$274,571
|9%
|$306,960
|10% (historical avg)
|$343,650
Over 20 years, $500 monthly contributions would all add up to $120,000 invested by you. And even at the most conservative end of this chart (7% annual growth), you're looking at more than doubling your money after 20 years.
You can't control market returns. But you can control how much you invest each month. If you invested $500 per month in your 401(k) and another $500 per month in an IRA, you could realistically be sitting on a ~$680,000 portfolio in 20 years.
How to pick a good broker
Picking a broker is like picking a bank. You'll want a large, reputable name you can trust, with low fees and a wide service offering. Two I personally use and trust:
- Charles Schwab -- No account minimums or monthly fees, rock-bottom expense ratios, and a wide range of index fund options. Great for beginners and experienced investors alike. Check out these current Schwab promotions for new customers.
- Fidelity -- Another excellent low-cost option with strong research tools and zero-expense-ratio index funds. Their ZERO funds are genuinely hard to beat on cost. Read our full Fidelity review here to learn more and open an account.
Both of these offer individual brokerage accounts, IRAs, Roth IRAs, and more. Either way, you're in good hands.
Why index funds make this so simple
An S&P 500 index fund is just a basket of the 500 largest U.S. companies in different industries and sectors. When you buy in, you own a small slice of companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and hundreds more in a single transaction.
The beauty of this approach is what you don't have to do. You don't pick stocks. You don't watch CNBC at 6 a.m. You don't panic-sell when the market dips. You just contribute consistently and let the market do its thing over time.
That "set it and forget it" simplicity is exactly why I recommend it to most people starting out -- and honestly, it's still the core of my own strategy after more than a decade.
Our Foolish take
The most powerful thing about investing in index funds isn't the math -- it's the simplicity. You don't need to be a finance expert or monitor your portfolio daily. You just need to start, stay consistent, and let compounding work in your favor.
Putting away $500 per month into an S&P 500 index fund can realistically grow to $343,650 over 20 years. Or way more if you contribute more (or have a longer investment timeline).
Ready to get started? Explore top-rated stock brokers in 2026 and start building your portfolio today.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.