Here's What $500 a Month Invested in an S&P 500 Index Fund Could Look Like in 20 Years

I've been consistently investing in the stock market since my early-20s. Today, my portfolio is worth north of $1 million -- and my entire strategy is built on index funds.

I don't pick individual stocks or try to time market ups and downs. I just consistently invest in low-cost index funds like the S&P 500 index, month after month. That's it.

It's the strategy I recommend to almost every new investor I talk to. And the math behind it is hard to argue with.

What $500 a month could actually turn into

The S&P 500 has returned roughly 10% annually on average over the long haul.

But since that's not a guarantee for the future, I've run the numbers at a few different return rates. Here's what $500 per month invested could grow to after 20 years: