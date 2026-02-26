Here's What Investing $500 a Month for 10 Years Would Actually Get You

Most people know they should be investing. But "should" and "actually doing it" are two very different things. The hardest part isn't picking stocks or timing the market -- it's just getting started.

If you invested $500 a month for 10 years -- and never touched it -- you'd put in $60,000 of your own money. But thanks to compound growth, your account balance could be closer to $95,000 or more at the end.

I've been maxing out a Roth IRA for over 10 years now. The account balance today is a direct result of continuing to invest slowly and consistently.

Here's what the math actually looks like across a range of different returns.

What $500 a month actually grows into over 10 years

Here's what $500 a month looks like at three different average annual return rates, assuming you're invested in something like a low-cost S&P 500 index fund: