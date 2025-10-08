How Much Money Would You Need Invested to Produce a $100,000 Retirement Income?

Using the popular 4% rule, you'd need $2.5 million invested to withdraw $100,000 per year in retirement.

But it's important to remember, $100,000 in retirement income doesn't necessarily have to come entirely from your investment portfolio. Most retirees have multiple income streams, and many also spend less than they think.

Here's what to consider.

How the 4% rule actually works

The 4% rule comes from a 1994 study by financial planner William Bengen, who looked at historical stock and bond returns.

He wanted to find a "safe withdrawal rate" that would allow a portfolio to last through a 30-year retirement, even during downturns like the Great Depression or 1970s stagflation.

The idea is simple: you withdraw 4% of your portfolio in the first year of retirement, then adjust that amount each year for inflation to maintain your spending power.

Based on this rule, here's how big your portfolio needs to be to support different retirement income goals: