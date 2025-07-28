How My $1,000 Bonus Could Grow Into $17,449 -- if I Invest It Right

If someone handed you a $1,000 check and told you to invest it, what would you do?

That's the situation I'm in right now. As part of my company's benefit package, they gave me $1,000 to invest in any stocks or funds of my choice. A pretty sweet perk.

Not gonna lie, it's tempting to swing for the fences with this "free" money. But my gut (and past experience) tells me to do the opposite.

Here's how I can realistically turn this $1,000 into $17,449 after 30 years, the boring and slow way.

Why I'm choosing "boring" over bold

Let me be clear: I love a good investing win. Picking a hot stock and watching it soar over a short period of time is really exciting.

But, it requires an incredible amount of research, tools, and a lot of luck to pick winners. Most of the time, even for investing pros, chasing hot stocks ends in disappointment.

That's why I'm leaning on something tried and true. I'm planning to buy a total U.S. stock market index fund. Instead of single stocks, it gives me ownership in thousands of companies (in fact, I plan to own a tiny piece of literally all of them).

When the overall market grows, I grow too.

How $1,000 turns into $17,449

Here's the thing. Average returns are totally OK with me. In fact, I'm planning on that.

If I stick that $1,000 in a total stock market fund and it grows like it has historically (about 10% annual average return) here's what the value would look like over time: