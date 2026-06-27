How to Invest in SpaceX Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide to Buying SPCX
Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) recently had its long-awaited IPO, the largest in history. That means SpaceX is now publicly traded -- you can buy it today through any standard brokerage account.
Want to get in on the action? Here's how easy it is to buy SPCX, which brokerage to open an account with, and whether the stock actually makes sense for you.
How to buy SpaceX (SPCX) stock: Step-by-step
Buying SPCX works exactly like buying any other Nasdaq-listed stock. All you need is a funded brokerage account and about five minutes.
Here's how it works:
- Open your brokerage account -- Log in to your existing account, or open one if you don't have one yet. Keep reading to see our recommendations for the best places to open an account.
- Search for the stock -- Enter "SPCX" or "SpaceX" into the search bar.
- Decide how many shares to buy -- The big decision. Consider your investment goals and how much you're willing to spend.
- Select your order type -- Choose a market order to buy at the current price, or a limit order to cap the price you're willing to pay.
- Submit your order -- Confirm the details and place your order.
- Review your purchase -- Check your portfolio to confirm the order filled as expected.
SPCX has been freely trading on Nasdaq since June 12. Any U.S. investor with a brokerage account can buy it on the open market -- no minimum investment required.
Which brokerage should you use to buy SPCX?
The short answer: Any of the major brokerages will get the job done. But all three below charge $0 commissions on stock trades and let you buy SPCX without any account minimum.
Where they differ is in depth, research tools, and who they're really built for.
Fidelity: Best brokerage overall
Motley Fool Money named Fidelity the Best Overall Stock Broker of 2026. That's because it has no account fees or minimums, no-commission trades, fractional shares, tons of account options, great customer service, and more.
Fidelity also offers zero expense ratio index funds, which means it isn't skimming anything off the top of those investments. That makes it a great place to park your retirement savings, if they aren't there already. An index fund gives you exposure to an array of stocks at once for steady growth.
The trading tools are solid, though not as in-depth as some other platforms. But that's a reasonable tradeoff for investors who are buying SPCX as part of a broader, long-term portfolio.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
$0****
Charles Schwab: Best brokerage for IRAs
Charles Schwab is recognized as one of the best options for investing with IRAs, with a wide selection of mutual funds, no-commission trades, no account minimums, fractional shares, 24/7 customer service, and more.
It's also got a clean, simple interface that makes it easy to start trading from day one. Or, if you want something more in-depth, Schwab has that, too, with its "thinkorswim" platform offering advanced, customizable investment tools.
If SpaceX is part of a long-term retirement strategy for you, Schwab is a great place to look.
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley: Best brokerage for both beginners and active traders
E*TRADE offers one of the more versatile investment platforms out there, with plenty of beginner-friendly resources alongside the Power E*TRADE platform for active traders. You'll also get most of the same perks and investment options here, including access to mutual funds, commission-free trades on stocks and ETFs, and more.
One downside: E*TRADE doesn't offer fractional shares, which matters if you want to buy a smaller piece of SpaceX or don't have the money to buy whole shares.
Before you go with E*TRADE, I recommend doing some thinking on your investment goals. If SpaceX is one part of a larger puzzle for you, E*TRADE is definitely viable. But if you just want a fraction of a share of SpaceX, you're probably better off elsewhere.
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E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place.
Commission-free; other fees apply
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SPECIAL OFFER
Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.
On E*TRADE's Secure Website.
Should you buy SpaceX stock?
SpaceX is a genuinely exciting company, but that doesn't automatically make it a good buy right now. It has tremendous promise and growth potential, but it's also a riskier investment that might not live up to the hype -- you'd need a strong risk tolerance to invest.
If you do buy, I say don't go all in. SpaceX could be a massive winner -- or it could be a case of a great company that's overpriced. Start with a small investment in one of the top brokerage accounts, see how the stock performs over the next few quarters, and go from there.
FAQs
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SpaceX trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker SPCX. It began trading on June 12, 2026 following the largest IPO in stock market history.
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SpaceX does not currently pay a dividend. Income-focused investors should factor that in before buying.
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Yes -- SPCX is a standard Nasdaq-listed stock, so you can hold it in a Roth IRA, traditional IRA, or any other self-directed brokerage retirement account.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.
E*TRADE services are available just to U.S. residents.