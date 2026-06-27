How to Invest in SpaceX Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide to Buying SPCX

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) recently had its long-awaited IPO, the largest in history. That means SpaceX is now publicly traded -- you can buy it today through any standard brokerage account.

Want to get in on the action? Here's how easy it is to buy SPCX, which brokerage to open an account with, and whether the stock actually makes sense for you.

How to buy SpaceX (SPCX) stock: Step-by-step

Buying SPCX works exactly like buying any other Nasdaq-listed stock. All you need is a funded brokerage account and about five minutes.

Here's how it works:

Open your brokerage account -- Log in to your existing account, or open one if you don't have one yet. Keep reading to see our recommendations for the best places to open an account. Search for the stock -- Enter "SPCX" or "SpaceX" into the search bar. Decide how many shares to buy -- The big decision. Consider your investment goals and how much you're willing to spend. Select your order type -- Choose a market order to buy at the current price, or a limit order to cap the price you're willing to pay. Submit your order -- Confirm the details and place your order. Review your purchase -- Check your portfolio to confirm the order filled as expected.

SPCX has been freely trading on Nasdaq since June 12. Any U.S. investor with a brokerage account can buy it on the open market -- no minimum investment required.

Which brokerage should you use to buy SPCX?

The short answer: Any of the major brokerages will get the job done. But all three below charge $0 commissions on stock trades and let you buy SPCX without any account minimum.

Where they differ is in depth, research tools, and who they're really built for.

Fidelity: Best brokerage overall

Motley Fool Money named Fidelity the Best Overall Stock Broker of 2026. That's because it has no account fees or minimums, no-commission trades, fractional shares, tons of account options, great customer service, and more.

Fidelity also offers zero expense ratio index funds, which means it isn't skimming anything off the top of those investments. That makes it a great place to park your retirement savings, if they aren't there already. An index fund gives you exposure to an array of stocks at once for steady growth.

The trading tools are solid, though not as in-depth as some other platforms. But that's a reasonable tradeoff for investors who are buying SPCX as part of a broader, long-term portfolio.