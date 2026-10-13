How to Invest Your Chase Points in Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide

I've been investing in stocks for over 15 years, and I recently found a fresh way to feed my portfolio: my Chase credit card points.

As of September 2026, you can turn Chase Ultimate Rewards points into cash and invest them in an eligible J.P. Morgan investment account. Redeeming doesn't cost anything, and it's really easy.

I'll walk you through the whole thing in five steps. If you've already got a Chase card earning points, you're halfway there.

Step 1: Confirm you have an eligible card that earns Ultimate Rewards

First, make sure your card actually earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Most of Chase's popular travel and cash back cards do, on both the personal and business side.

Here are the cards that qualify for investing your points:

Personal: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom Flex®, and Chase Freedom® Student credit card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom Flex®, and Chase Freedom® Student credit card Business: Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, Ink Business Premier® Credit Card, Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, Ink Business Cash® Credit Card, Ink Plus® Business Credit Card, Sapphire Reserve for Business℠, and J.P. Morgan Reserve Card

If your card is on that list, your points are ready to put to work.

If you're still comparing cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a good starting point. It won our Best Credit Card for Investing Rewards award for 2026.