I Compared Paying Off $6,700 in Credit Card Debt vs. Investing in the S&P 500. Here's What the Math Says
When I was a kid, I used to race my brother up the escalator at the mall. He would run up the right side (traveling up) and I would try running up the left side (going down). Of course, I always lost because I'd run out of steam halfway through as every leap forward, the escalator dragged me two steps back.
That's exactly what trying to build wealth is like if you're carrying credit card debt. You're moving forward, but the progress is painfully slow -- or sometimes even backwards.
This is a common situation I see particularly with young people. They're trying to be smart with money and invest for the future. But at the same time they're getting crushed by credit card debt and hanging onto balances way longer than they should.
The math on investing vs. paying off debt
According to Motley Fool Money research and Federal Reserve data, the average American carries about $6,700 in credit card debt at an average APR of 21%.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has historically averaged about 10% annual returns.
So the real question isn't "should I invest?" -- it's more like "can I really earn 10% in the market while losing 21% to interest?"
The answer is no. Not even close.
Let's say you've got $6,700 sitting on a credit card at 21% APR, and you've also got some extra cash you could throw at the market. If you ignore the debt and invest instead, the interest keeps piling against you the entire time.
Here's what that looks like over 1, 5, and 10 years if you pay 21% APR year after year on that debt vs. putting that same $6,700 into an S&P 500 index fund earning 10% annually:
|Time Frame
|Interest Paid at 21% APR
|Investment Gains at 10% Return
|1 year
|$1,407 lost
|$670 earned
|5 years
|$7,035 lost
|$4,090 earned
|10 years
|$14,070 lost
|$10,680 earned
Investing while you're in high-interest debt just doesn't make sense.
At every single time frame, the debt costs you more than what an investment would earn you. After 10 years, you've handed over $14,070 to credit card companies while your investments would have only generated $10,680 in gains.
Why high-interest debt has to go first
Paying down a 21% APR balance is the closest thing to a guaranteed 21% return you'll ever find. There's no market risk or waiting decades for the compounding to kick in. Every dollar you throw at your debt balance is a dollar that stops getting taxed by interest.
The S&P 500's 10% average annual return is incredible -- but it's an average over decades, not a guarantee every year. The reality is short-term gains could be way less, making the math even worse.
If you're carrying a balance and don't have a payoff plan in place yet, one of the smartest moves is to look at a balance transfer card with a long 0% intro APR period. Pausing interest for 18-21 months can make a massive difference.
Investing is easier when you're debt-free
Just like my brother running up the right side of the escalator, when all your money is working for you instead of against you, it's incredible how fast you can make progress.
I've personally built a seven-figure portfolio over about 15 years using simple, low-cost index funds. I rid myself of any debt as early as I could in life and that's made a huge difference. And now I'm just making consistent contributions across my Roth IRA, 401(k), and a regular brokerage account.
If you're new to investing and not sure where to start, opening an account with one of the best brokers for beginners is a good first step. Most have no account fees and you can start with as little as $1 if you want.
The bottom line
There's no point investing and chasing 10% returns in the market when you're bleeding 21% on existing debt.
If you've got lingering credit card balances, make those your highest priority. Work on a payoff plan, fix any spending habits not working for you, and look into top 0% intro APR offers that can help you knock out the balance faster.
Once that debt is cleared, you can finally focus on investing -- and start running up the right side of the escalator.
Our Research Expert
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