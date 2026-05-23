I Compared Paying Off $6,700 in Credit Card Debt vs. Investing in the S&P 500. Here's What the Math Says

When I was a kid, I used to race my brother up the escalator at the mall. He would run up the right side (traveling up) and I would try running up the left side (going down). Of course, I always lost because I'd run out of steam halfway through as every leap forward, the escalator dragged me two steps back.

That's exactly what trying to build wealth is like if you're carrying credit card debt. You're moving forward, but the progress is painfully slow -- or sometimes even backwards.

This is a common situation I see particularly with young people. They're trying to be smart with money and invest for the future. But at the same time they're getting crushed by credit card debt and hanging onto balances way longer than they should.

The math on investing vs. paying off debt

According to Motley Fool Money research and Federal Reserve data, the average American carries about $6,700 in credit card debt at an average APR of 21%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has historically averaged about 10% annual returns.

So the real question isn't "should I invest?" -- it's more like "can I really earn 10% in the market while losing 21% to interest?"

The answer is no. Not even close.

Let's say you've got $6,700 sitting on a credit card at 21% APR, and you've also got some extra cash you could throw at the market. If you ignore the debt and invest instead, the interest keeps piling against you the entire time.

Here's what that looks like over 1, 5, and 10 years if you pay 21% APR year after year on that debt vs. putting that same $6,700 into an S&P 500 index fund earning 10% annually: