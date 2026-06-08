I Didn't Open a Roth IRA Until 31. Here's What That Delay Really Cost

I moved to the U.S. from Australia in December 2007, right before my 23rd birthday. Fresh off the plane with a decent job, I did what any Aussie would do and spent most of my disposable income on bar tabs and surfboards.

To my credit, I did a little bit of saving and investing. But I could have done a lot more had I paid attention to the tools available to me at the time.

I was 31 when I learned what a Roth IRA was and finally opened one up. Since then I've maxed out contributions every single year, and the current balance is now about $140,000. I'm not complaining about that -- it's a number I'm proud of.

But I could have made a small tax-free fortune if I started during my first full year of American paychecks. Here's the painful math.

The 8 years I missed out on

From 2008 through 2015, I was saving a decent amount of my salary, but I just kept most of it in cash in my checking account. Not growing or doing anything for me.

Here's what I could have put into a Roth IRA if I knew about it sooner, using the historical contribution limits for those years:

2008-2012: $5,000/year

$5,000/year 2013-2015: $5,500/year

$5,500/year Total contributions: $41,500

If I'd invested that $41,500 in a simple S&P 500 index fund across those eight years -- and just left it alone until today -- it would be worth roughly $279,000 today.

Add that to the $140,000 I actually have, and the me-who-started-right-away would be sitting on around $420,000 right now in my Roth IRA.

(Fair disclosure: 2008-2025 was an unusually strong stretch for stocks, averaging ~12.7% return per year versus the ~10% long-term norm. The lesson holds at any reasonable return -- the dollar figures would just be a bit smaller.)

Shoulda, woulda, coulda

We'd all love a time machine. Oh, how I'd love to go back to age 23 and make better money decisions (and maybe buy some Bitcoin at $10, lol).

But life doesn't work that way. There's nothing any of us can do about the past. The only things we can actually control are our actions going forward, and helping others avoid the same mistakes.

That's why I run the numbers and write about this stuff. Not to dwell on the past, but to encourage others to take action.

How to open a Roth IRA

Opening a Roth IRA takes about 10 minutes online. The hardest part is filling out an online form (not hard at all, actually).

Start by picking a broker that charges no monthly fees, offers low-cost index funds, and a clean, beginner-friendly app. If you want a shortlist to compare, here's a rundown of the best brokers for an IRA in 2026.

Personally, I've had good experiences with Charles Schwab and Fidelity -- both are easy to set up and built for exactly this kind of long-haul, set-it-and-forget-it investing.

For 2026, you can contribute up to $7,500 (or $8,600 if you're 50 or older). A few other rules apply -- mainly income limits -- which you can check on the IRS website.

The bottom line

The best time to start was years ago. The second-best time is right now.

You don't need a perfect plan or a big pile of cash -- just start. Put in what you can, leave it alone, and you'll build momentum over time.

Ready to start? Browse the best brokers for beginners in 2026 and open your account today.