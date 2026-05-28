I Have a 4.25% Mortgage and Enough Cash to Pay It Off. Here's Why I'm Keeping the Debt

I bought a small rental property back in 2015 and still own it today. Just over 10 years into my 30-year mortgage, my remaining balance is now about $105,000.

Also right now, my investment portfolio is large enough that I could sell some holdings and wire the money to pay off the mortgage in full, immediately.

But I'm not doing that. Here's the way I think about low, fixed-interest debt.

The mortgage is cheap money

My mortgage interest rate is 4.25%, fixed. That rate was locked in over a decade ago and it never changes. Every month, I know exactly what the debt costs me.

Over the next 20 years, I'll pay roughly $52,700 in total interest on the remaining $105,000 balance.

That's a big cost -- I'm not pretending it isn't. But paying it off with money I already have elsewhere would actually "cost" me more in the long run.

What $105,000 invested can become in 20 years

I invest in S&P 500 and total stock market index funds. Historically, those have returned around 10% annually over long time horizons.

I know past returns don't guarantee future results -- but they're the best baseline I have for estimating returns over decades.

At a 10% annual growth rate, $105,000 left invested for 20 years becomes approximately $706,000. This is the money I'd be giving up if I sold investments to pay off my mortgage.

So the way I see it is: I'm choosing to pay $52,700 in mortgage interest, to preserve an asset that history suggests could grow into $706,000.

That trade makes sense to me.

The math only works if the money is actually invested. If you're still figuring out where to put it, compare the best brokerage accounts for beginners in 2026.

Good debt versus bad debt

I want to be clear that not all debt deserves this treatment. I'm calling my 4.25% mortgage "good debt" because the rate is fixed, low, and attached to a real, appreciating asset.

What about someone who bought a house in 2023 with a 6.5% or 7% mortgage? Well, that's where the argument for paying it off gets a little closer. Compared to the S&P 500 average returns of 10% annually, the spread between a 7% mortgage and a 10% expected return is only 3 points. Mathematically, keeping the mortgage still makes sense, but the margin is thinner and the argument for paying it down gets more reasonable.

As for really bad debt… A credit card charging 20%+ APR or a car loan at 11% is a completely different situation. At those rates, the math flips and paying it off as fast as possible is almost always the right move.

But what about being debt-free?

I get that there's something genuinely appealing about owning a property free and clear.

Some of my friends are aggressively paying down their mortgages because they hate all forms of debt. They lose sleep over it, and it doesn't matter what the math says -- they want to be debt-free. There's no shame in that. Peace of mind is really important.

But I'm a math guy, and a long-term investor. I'll happily keep making my monthly mortgage payments, knowing it's the "cheaper" move in the long run. Even if I didn't have $105,000 sitting in investments that I could sell, I still wouldn't aggressively pay down a 4.25% fixed interest debt.

The bottom line

A big part of my job as a personal finance writer is helping people get rid of debt. And for most people stuck with revolving credit card balances or expensive car loans, I'll keep saying the same thing: pay it off as fast as you can.

But not all debt is bad. If you understand the math behind low-interest, fixed-rate loans, debt can actually become a wealth-building tool vs. a wealth-killer.

If this math resonates with you and you're thinking about putting your money to work in the stock market instead, a good place to start is a low-cost brokerage account.