I Maxed Out Our Roth IRAs for 9 Years Straight. Here's What They're Worth Now

Back in 2017, my wife and I both opened Roth IRAs. We challenged ourselves to contribute the maximum allowed each year, and now, as of 2025, each of our accounts has grown to $109,299.

That's $218,598 combined. Not bad for nine years of steady, disciplined investing.

This isn't about bragging… I'm sharing real numbers openly to show the true power of Roth IRAs. My goal is to inspire anyone who's hesitant to start investing and building wealth, even if it's with small amounts at first.

Why Roth IRAs are a great place to start investing

If you're new to investing, the whole idea of opening a retirement account can feel really intimidating. Trust me, I felt the exact same way.

But a Roth IRA is a super simple, and very flexible type of account

Here's why I recommend them to beginners:

You can take money out anytime. Other retirement accounts "lock up" your money. But with a Roth IRA, your contributions (not the gains) can be taken out whenever you want without paying taxes or penalties.

Don't have to worry about taxes. With a Roth IRA, the money you contribute is already taxed, so there's nothing to report on your tax return each year. And when it comes time to take money out in retirement, all the withdrawals are tax-free too.

Easy to open, and low minimums. You don't need thousands to start. Small amounts (even like $50 a month) is totally fine to begin with.

No fees and cheap index funds. Most brokers offer Roth IRAs with no monthly account fees, and easy access to index funds. This is my go-to investment choice!

There are some rules and restrictions you need to follow, which I'll explain in a little bit. But for the most part, Roth IRAs are extremely simple.

Personally, I use Fidelity for all my investing accounts. I don't pay any fees, and they connect with my bank account for easy transfers back and forth. Read my full Fidelity review here.

My "index and chill" strategy

Between 2017 and 2025, I contributed a total of $55,000 to each of our Roth IRAs. Today, those accounts have grown to $109,299 each.

Our account growth has all come from basic index funds -- which are basically big pools of stocks with thousands of different companies inside.

We won't get rich overnight with index funds. Actually, our returns are quite average... But over time, all those average returns compound and really add up.

You can invest in whatever you want inside a Roth IRA. But since it's a long-term account designed for retirement, I think having a "set and forget" strategy will work out better than trying to time the market or constantly tinker with individual stocks. (It's also way less stressful!)

Roth IRA rules you need to know

Not everyone is eligible for a Roth IRA, and there are limits you need to abide by.

Here are the specific rules:

Income limits: In 2025, you can contribute to a Roth IRA if you earn less than $165,000 as a single filer, or less than $246,000 if you're married and file jointly. Sorry, high-earners!

Contribution limits: In 2025, the maximum you can put into any IRA is $7,000 if you're under 50 or $8,000 if you're 50 or older.

Withdrawal rules: While you can take out your original contributions anytime, you can't take out earnings or growth before age 59 1/2 without incurring taxes and penalties.

In 2025, my wife and I are investing $7,000 into each of our IRAs, which is this year's maximum. Limits change a little over time, but we always shoot for the max to get the full benefits and growth.

We have no plans to withdraw any money earlier than age 59 1/2. But if we did, it's nice to know we could pull out our original contributions ($55,000 total so far each) without penalties if we wanted to.

Easy steps to start your Roth IRA

Opening a Roth IRA really only takes about 10 minutes. Here's a quick overview of the process:

Choose a broker: Here's our list of best IRA brokers for beginners. Whoever you pick, just be sure they're user-friendly and have no or low fees. Fidelity, Vanguard, or Charles Schwab are all great options. Open your account: Usually takes less than 10 minutes online, just like opening a regular bank account. Transfer some money in: Part of the set-up will be connecting your Roth IRA to your regular bank account. You can then make a one time transfer of funds, or set up ongoing transfers on a set schedule. Choose your investments: Once the money is inside your account, you can choose where you want it to be invested. Personally, I invest most of my money in a Total Stock Market Index Fund.

Don't feel pressure to max out contributions or start too aggressively. It's a marathon, not a sprint. Slow and steady wins the race.

It's never too late (or too early!) to start

If we continue maxing out our accounts each year, I'm estimating that we'll reach age 60 with about $800k each in these Roth IRAs. That's $1.6 million combined in money we can use in retirement, completely tax-free.

Whether you have a little or a lot to invest, opening and consistently contributing to a Roth IRA can set you up for long-term financial success.

Don't wait for "someday." Start your Roth IRA today and let your money grow over time.