I Opened an IRA at 32. Here's How Much It's Worth Now at 41

I opened my Roth IRA back in 2017, when I was 32, and today the balance is sitting at about $142,500. Over the years, I've contributed $63,000 of my own money, maxing out the allowable annual contributions without fail.

The cool part for me now is seeing that more than half of what's in there is growth I never actually contributed.

I've got a handful of different investment accounts, but this Roth IRA is my favorite. Here's what it taught me about starting early, staying boring, and letting time do the heavy lifting.

What I put in vs. what it's worth today

IRAs come with annual contribution limits -- which means there's a maximum each year you can put in. When I first opened my Roth IRA in 2017, the limit was $5,500, so that's exactly what I put in that year. For 2026, the standard limit is up to $7,500.

It was slow going at first. But I just kept putting in money year after year, increasing with the annual limit. Here's the overview of what I've contributed in total vs. the current balance:

Total contributions (2017-2026): $63,000

Current account value: ~$142,500

Investment growth: ~$79,500

That extra $79,500 is money I never earned at a job or moved over from my checking account. It just grew because I bought shares, left them alone, and let time do the work.

If you've been meaning to open an IRA and start investing, it's always better to start sooner rather than later. I keep mine at Fidelity, which was named the Best Stock Broker Overall for 2026 by my team. I love that there are no account fees, no commissions on trades, and easy access to the low-cost index funds I buy.