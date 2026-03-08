I Retired Early and Then Went Back to Work. Here's Why I Have Zero Regrets

My wife and I have always been good savers. About a decade ago we got really into the FIRE movement (Financial Independence, Retire Early) and went HAM on building up our investment nest egg.

By the time I was 33, we had saved enough that we didn't need my paycheck anymore. So I quit my sales job with the dream of living a life that didn't revolve around work or earning money.

But here I am today, eight years later, working full time again -- and I'm genuinely happy about it. Here's what that journey has taught me.

"Retired" doesn't mean you can never work again

There's no rule that says once you hit a specific savings milestone you have to stop contributing to the world professionally.

When you have enough money to retire, work becomes optional. Some people opt out entirely and love it. I opted back in. Both are valid choices.

The whole point of financial independence is that you get to decide.

For me, the path back to work happened accidentally. When I first quit my job I began writing online as a hobby. Over time that grew into a passion, then it morphed into the interesting new job I have now.

My relationship with work completely changed

There's a big difference between feeling like you have to go to work versus feeling like you get to work. And I'm lucky enough to be on the right side of that now.

In my old career, I was good at my job and I worked hard -- but if I'm being honest, the paycheck was the main reason why I showed up. I was in sales, so most of my motivation revolved around big commissions and stuffing as much as possible into my brokerage account.

Now it's different. Money isn't the main reason I work anymore. I genuinely enjoy what I do and the cool people I work with. I stumbled into a team and a culture where I actually fit, and that's something I never really had before at other jobs.

Money is still nice, I won't pretend I'd work for free. But it's not the reason I lace up every day to do what I do.

Life changes -- and that's completely fine

If you'd asked me 10 years ago what I'd be doing today, I would've had no idea. Writing for a living wasn't even on my radar.

Same goes for 10 years into the future. I honestly can't tell you what my day-to-day life will look like. Writing jobs will probably be completely replaced by AI (they already 90% are).

When I first stepped away from work I was in my early 30s. Of course life was going to evolve and change. My family priorities, interests, and sense of purpose have totally shifted. That's not a failure of planning -- that's just being a human.

Whatever your version of a retirement plan looks like, no matter the stage of life you're in, it's completely okay if things change. The plan should serve your life, not the other way around.

The extra income doesn't hurt

I have no desire to have excessive amounts of wealth. But I won't lie -- earning money again on top of an already solid savings base is a nice position to be in. It means my wife and I can be more generous, and elevate our quality of life a little

Another huge benefit is health insurance. When you're in early retirement and not yet eligible for Medicare, healthcare coverage is something you have to figure out solo. Having it covered through an employer again is a load off my mind.

The bottom line

One of the most common regrets at the end of people's lives is that they worked too hard and didn't enjoy the time they had.

But I don't feel like I'm wasting my years. Working is genuinely how I want to spend my time right now.

Early retirement looked one way in my head when I first hit the milestone. Reality has turned out to be messier -- in a good way.

If you're building toward financial independence, keep going. Just don't assume you know exactly what you'll do with it when you get there. You might surprise yourself and end up right back to work in a place you love.

