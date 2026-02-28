If You're 50 With Less Than $200,000 Saved, Here's What to Do Next

Many retirement benchmarks suggest you need to have several times your salary saved by age 50. Seeing a number that starts with a "1" instead of a "5" or "7" can be unsettling.

But here's the part that matters more: You still have time. And what you do in the next 10 to 15 years will matter more than what you did in the last 20.

First, understand what your current savings can still do

Let's say you have $200,000 invested and it earns an average 7% per year. By age 65, without adding another dollar, that could grow to roughly $550,000.

Now imagine you contribute $1,000 to $1,500 per month from age 50 to 65 and earn that same 7%. You could potentially add several hundred thousand dollars more.

Use the tools that open up at age 50

Once you hit 50 years old, you're allowed to make catch-up contributions to retirement accounts like a 401(k) or IRA.

That's not an accident. Lawmakers know many people hit midlife needing to accelerate.

If your income allows it, this is the season to lean in. Even an extra few hundred dollars per month invested consistently can compound meaningfully over 15 years.

You don't have to max out every account overnight, but any additional contributions can compound over time. Check out our list of the top IRAs, with some brokers even offering a 1% match on rollovers or contributions.

Focus on levers that actually move the needle

Bigger levers tend to matter more:

Increasing your savings rate by 5% to 10% of income

Negotiating your salary

Picking up part-time or consulting work

Delaying retirement by two or three years

Working until 67 instead of 65 can significantly increase your Social Security benefit and give your investments more time to grow.

And the best way to grow your retirement savings is through long-term investing. The S&P 500 has historically returned around 10% annually. You can open one of the best online brokerage accounts right here.

Adjust expectations without shame

Retirement planning is less about hitting a perfect number and more about aligning spending with reality.

If your retirement lifestyle requires $120,000 per year, the pressure is intense. If it requires $60,000, the path looks very different.

Downsizing.

Relocating.

Entering retirement with no debt.

Those decisions often do more for your security than chasing a slightly higher return.

This isn't about lowering your standards. It's about designing a retirement that fits your resources.

Make sure your cash isn't quietly leaking value

One overlooked area: idle cash earning almost nothing.

The national average savings rate is around 0.40% APY, and many large banks pay even less. Meanwhile, some high-yield savings accounts are paying closer to 4.00% APY.

On $30,000 to $40,000 in emergency savings, that difference can mean over $1,000 per year in extra interest.

That won't single-handedly fund your retirement, but it's one of the easiest improvements you can make without increasing risk.

Compare some of the best high-yield savings accounts paying around 4.00% right here.