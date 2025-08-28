I'm Rolling Over My 401(k) to SoFi® for the 1% Match -- Here's Why

I've got about $64,000 right now sitting in an old 401(k) account from my previous employer. It has pretty low fees, so I've been just letting it sit and grow while I focus on my new employer plan.

But I just learned that SoFi® is offering a 1% match on IRA rollovers. Basically, if I move that $64,000 into a new SoFi® IRA through Capitalize, I'll pocket a $640 bonus -- as long as I follow the eligibility requirements.

Since I write about personal finance for a living, I triple-checked the fine print. Here's why I'm jumping on this offer.

Why I'm moving my old 401(k) to an IRA

I've had five or six employers so far in my career. And every time I've changed jobs, another old 401(k) gets left behind -- just floating out there.

I like rolling over all my old accounts because it keeps things tidy and consolidates all my retirement money. It's way easier to manage and track my progress when everything's in one place.

A few other reasons rolling over to an IRA makes sense:

Lower (or no) account fees. Many top IRA brokers don't charge account fees, but all my previous employers had sneaky fees baked into my 401(k) plans.

Wider investment options . IRAs have a lot more flexibility when it comes to choosing investments (although, I'm probably going to stick with boring, low-cost index funds)

. IRAs have a lot more flexibility when it comes to choosing investments (although, I'm probably going to stick with boring, low-cost index funds) Easier Roth conversions. I'll likely plan conversions later in life as a tax strategy.

And sometimes, brokerages will actually pay you bonuses to move your account over. That's why this SoFi® offer is so enticing -- a 1% match bonus for doing something I already planned to do.