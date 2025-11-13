IRS Just Raised Your 401(k) 2026 Contribution Limit: Here's How Much Extra You Can Save

If you're the kind of person who loves earning more money, today's IRS announcement is fantastic news.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, workers will be able to stash up to $24,500 in their 401(k) plans -- that's $1,000 more than this year's limit.

Here's what else has changed.

401(k) limit increases to $24,500

The IRS confirmed that employees who participate in 401(k), 403(b), 457, or Thrift Savings Plan accounts can contribute $24,500 in 2026, up from $23,500 in 2025.

If you're 50 or older, your catch-up contribution also rises from $7,500 to $8,000, allowing you to contribute up to $32,500 total next year.

And if you fall within the special SECURE 2.0 "super catch-up" window (ages 60-63), your higher limit remains $11,250.